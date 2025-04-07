Grand Slam Track Prize Money Breakdown: How much did Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas and other winners earn?

The inaugural leg of the Grand Slam Track League went successfully for athletes like Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, and a few others. The first meet was held at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, from April 4 to April 6.

Except for Olympic champion hurdler Masai Russell, most of the participating champions lived up to expectations. The following are the Kingston Slam winners in their respective categories:-

Men's Slam Winners -

Short Sprints - Kenny Bednarek [USA] Short Hurdles - Sasha Zhoya [France] Long Sprints - Matthew Hudson Smith [Great Britain] Long Hurdles - Alison Dos santos [Brazil] Short Distance - Emmanuel Wanyonyi [Kenya] Long Distance - Grant Fisher [USA]

Women's Slam Winners -

Short Sprints - Melissa Jefferson [USA] Short Hurdles - Danielle Williams [Jamaica] Long Sprints - Gabrielle Thomas [USA] Long Hurdles - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone [USA] Short Distance - Diribe Welteji [Ethiopia] Long Distance - Ejgayehu Taye [Ethiopia]

As declared months ago by sprinting legend Michael Johnson, a prize pool of more than $12.6 million is at stake for the Grand Slam Track League 2025. But how much will each athlete receive per slam? According to the details provided by the League, the winner will take home a minimum of $100,000 per slam event, while the runners-up and the second runners-up will get $50,000 and $30,000, respectively. Even those who finish last, i.e. 8th overall, will get $10,000 per slam event.

Following is the breakdown of the prize money for each of the four Slam events:

Winner - $100000 per slam Runners Up - $50000 per slam 2nd Runners Up - $30000 per slam 3rd Runners Up - $25000 per slam 5th Place - $20000 per slam 6th Place - $15000 per slam 7th Place - $12500 per slam 8th Place - $10000 per slam

With that, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas and others have taken home $100,000 each for winning their respective Slam events at Kingston. The next Grand Slam Track meet will be held at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miami, USA, from May 2 to May 4.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone gets candid about her future track plans

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone maintained her track supremacy, winning both the 400m dash and the 400m hurdles event at the inaugural meet of the Grand Slam Track League. McLaughlin-Levrone was one of the first athletes to sign up for the event.

In her conversation with Citius Mag, McLaughlin-Levrone confessed that she would attempt the short sprints event at the Grand Slam Track meet in Philadelphia, i.e. both the 100m and the 100m hurdles event. In her words,

"We're going to do different slams. We might do the 100, 100 hurdles. We might do the 2, 4 (hundred). So, its going to be a little bit of everything. I really just want to kind of test myself over a range of events and kind of see where I fare up with the best of the best," she said. (1:25 onwards)

With the World Championships taking place in Tokyo this September, McLaughlin-Levrone will be looking forward to adding another gold medal to her tally.

