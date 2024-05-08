Grant Holloway puts a formal request to join USA's 4x100 at the Paris Olympics 2024

Grant Holloway recently voiced his desire to compete in the 4x100m relay event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Holloway competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, securing a silver medal in the men's 110m hurdles after registering a time of 13.09 seconds.

Holloway is a three-time 110m hurdles world champion, including 2019, 2022 and 2023. He is a formidable 60m hurdles athlete, having secured two World Athletics Indoor Championships. The 26-year-old has now expressed his ambition to represent the American squad in the 4x100m relays at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The USA squad, including Noah Lyles, Kenny Bednarek, Courtney Lindsey, and Kyree King secured the spot to compete in the upcoming Olympics in the 4x100m relay at the 2024 World Athletics Relays in Nassau, Bahamas, registering a world lead of 37.40 seconds.

Following the Relays, University of Kentucky athlete Katelyn Hutchinson took to X (formerly Twitter) and conveyed her desire to witness the American athlete in 4x100m at the Olympics.

"Tell them people you needa be on the 4x1 in Paris @Flaamingoo_," wrote Hutchinson.

Responding to Hutchinson's request, Holloway affirmed his intention to join the squad.

"Dear 'them people' I would like to be a part of the 4x1 in Paris," wrote Holloway. Thank you. Management."

"As I win the sponsors will come" - Grant Holloway conveys being content with his life

Grant Holloway at the Adidas Paris 2024 Collection Reveal event.

Grant Holloway secured a silver medal in the men's 60m hurdles at the 2024 World Athletics Championships in Glasgow.

He displayed impeccable performance by registering a time of 7.29 seconds and defeated Lorenzo Simonelli and Just Kwaou-Mathey, who clocked 7.43 and 7.47 seconds, respectively.

During a post-race interview with Citius Mag, Holloway expressed satisfaction in present life circumstances while stating that he will receive sponsors and partnerships depending on his performance.

“I simply responded saying I know I'm great I just don't be in everybody's face because I'm content with the way I live my life," Holloway said (at 2:20).

"I have a great great...I just think I have a great life and to kind of boast and brag about what I don't have and what I have is not just me so you know as I win the sponsors will come. If they don't come look I'm still happy regardless of whatever happens, man," Holloway added.

Holloway holds a world indoor record in the 60m hurdles, which he set in 2024, registering 7.27 seconds in the heats at the 2024 USATF Indoor Championships.