Grant Holloway and Vernon Norwood send mixed reactions to Andre De Grasse's World Athletics Relay Championship post

Olympic gold medallist Andre De Grasse is among the several elite sprinters who will be competing at the 2025 World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25. The Canadian sprinter is ready to take his Paris Olympics form to Guangzhou.

Ad

From his incredible debut performance at the Rio Olympics in 2016 to his gold medal finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the seven-time Olympic medalist is the most decorated Canadian Olympian. De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, and Brendon Rodney led Canada to a gold medal finish in the men's 4x100m relay in Paris.

De Grasse posted about his attendance at the World Athletics Relays on Instagram. Fellow Olympic gold medalists Vernon Norwood and Grant Holloway shared light-hearted comments under the post in the spirit of competition.

Ad

Trending

"Back on business," Andre De Grasse captioned his post.

Norwood commented, "USA mopping y’all up!"

Screenshot of Norwood's and Holloway's comment on Andre De Grasse's Instagram post (@de6rasse/ig)

Holloway shared an amusing reply to Norwood's comment. He wrote:

Ad

"@vernon400m lol why are you like this"

At the Rio Olympics, Andre De Grasse became the first Canadian athlete to win an Olympic medal in three sprint events at the same Olympics. He won bronze in the 100m, silver in the 200m, and another bronze in the 4x100m relay.

Andre De Grasse joined Grand Slam Track as a challenger

Grand Slam Track is the brainchild of legendary Olympic sprinter Michael Johnson. The second leg of the Grand Slam Track has concluded, and Andre De Grasse was part of it as a challenger. De Grasse shared glimpses from his time at GST Miami in an Instagram update. He wrote in the caption:

Ad

"new day ⚡️"

Ad

The Canadian sprinter finished sixth on his debut as a challenger at the Grand Slam Track in the men's short sprint. De Grasse was placed fourth in the 200m race with a season best time of 20.23s. He finished eighth in the 100m. Kenny Bednarek came out on top in the short sprints race group, winning both the 100m and 200m races.

The World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25 will take place from May 10 to May 11, with teams competing to secure a spot at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo as well as next year's World Relays that will take place in Paris.

De Grasse will be joined by the other members of Canada's 4x100m relay team from the Paris Olympics in Guangzhou. The competition will be fierce, with several other big names set to compete, including the likes of Kishane Thompson and Akani Simbine.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More