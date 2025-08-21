"Greatest announcement of my life"- Andi Jackson and others react as Leyla Blackwell joins John Cook’s co-owned Omaha Supernovas

Athletes on social media shared their reaction as former Nebraska Volleyball star Leyla Blackwell signed with the Omaha Supernovas for the 2026 Major League Volleyball season. Blackwell plays as a middle blocker and represented the Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball team for her senior year in 2024. This will mark her second professional season, as well as a reunion with her former Nebraska coach John Cook, who is now the Supernovas' co-owner and General Manager.Leyla Blackwell earned multiple honors at a collegiate level before starting her professional career. Blackwell was a freshman at Indiana University before going on to represent the University of San Diego, where she was named to the Three-time All-West Coast Conference First Team three years in a row. She played in 13 matches for Nebraska in her final collegiate year, recording 2.35 kills per set on .417 hitting with 1.26 blocks per set.In a post shared on Instagram, the Omaha Supernovas announced that Blackwell would be signing for the 2026 season. They captioned the post with:&quot;📍Back in the 402. Welcome home, Leyla! 🌽&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMany athletes shared their reaction to the announcement, such as current Nebraska star Andi Jackson, who commented:&quot;This is the greatest announcement of my life&quot;Former Nebraska player Ally Batenhorst wrote:&quot;YAY LEYLA 🥹🥰🥰🥰&quot;Indy Ignite setter Sydney Hilley also reacted:&quot;🔥🔥🔥&quot;San Diego Mojo star Kendra Dahlke wrote:&quot;My Sleylaaa 🥹❤️ so so happy for you&quot;Still taken from the official Supernovas Instagram account (source: @omahasupernovas/Instagram)Leyla Blackwell played in 10 matches for the San Diego Mojo during the 2025 season, starting eight of those games.Leyla Blackwell penned a heartfelt message online after graduating from the University of Nebraska2022 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: GettyLeyla Blackwell took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message after she completed her senior season with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Blackwell ended her collegiate career on a high note, playing multiple matches and also earning the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award the same year.In a post on Instagram, she wrote:&quot;I am so blessed to have been surrounded by the best humans for the last couple months, and thank you to my teammates and our staff for making Lincoln a second home. I have so much love and gratitude for this program and husker nation for welcoming me with open arms. Thank you for the experience of a lifetime❤️Go Big Red forever.&quot;Still taken from Blackwell's Instagram (Source: @leyla.blackwell/Instagram)Leyla Blackwell will play her first game for the Omaha Supernovas in January, when the season starts. It will mark the Supernovas' first season in MLV.