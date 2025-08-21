  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "Greatest announcement of my life"- Andi Jackson and others react as Leyla Blackwell joins John Cook’s co-owned Omaha Supernovas

"Greatest announcement of my life"- Andi Jackson and others react as Leyla Blackwell joins John Cook’s co-owned Omaha Supernovas

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Published Aug 21, 2025 18:14 GMT
Leyla Blackwell (C) has signed for the Omaha Supernovas - Source: Getty
Leyla Blackwell (C) has signed for the Omaha Supernovas - Source: Getty

Athletes on social media shared their reaction as former Nebraska Volleyball star Leyla Blackwell signed with the Omaha Supernovas for the 2026 Major League Volleyball season. Blackwell plays as a middle blocker and represented the Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball team for her senior year in 2024. This will mark her second professional season, as well as a reunion with her former Nebraska coach John Cook, who is now the Supernovas' co-owner and General Manager.

Ad

Leyla Blackwell earned multiple honors at a collegiate level before starting her professional career. Blackwell was a freshman at Indiana University before going on to represent the University of San Diego, where she was named to the Three-time All-West Coast Conference First Team three years in a row. She played in 13 matches for Nebraska in her final collegiate year, recording 2.35 kills per set on .417 hitting with 1.26 blocks per set.

In a post shared on Instagram, the Omaha Supernovas announced that Blackwell would be signing for the 2026 season. They captioned the post with:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"📍Back in the 402. Welcome home, Leyla! 🌽"
Ad

Many athletes shared their reaction to the announcement, such as current Nebraska star Andi Jackson, who commented:

"This is the greatest announcement of my life"

Former Nebraska player Ally Batenhorst wrote:

"YAY LEYLA 🥹🥰🥰🥰"

Indy Ignite setter Sydney Hilley also reacted:

"🔥🔥🔥"

San Diego Mojo star Kendra Dahlke wrote:

"My Sleylaaa 🥹❤️ so so happy for you"
Still taken from the official Supernovas Instagram account (source: @omahasupernovas/Instagram)
Still taken from the official Supernovas Instagram account (source: @omahasupernovas/Instagram)

Leyla Blackwell played in 10 matches for the San Diego Mojo during the 2025 season, starting eight of those games.

Ad

Leyla Blackwell penned a heartfelt message online after graduating from the University of Nebraska

2022 Division I Women&#039;s Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty
2022 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Leyla Blackwell took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message after she completed her senior season with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Blackwell ended her collegiate career on a high note, playing multiple matches and also earning the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award the same year.

Ad

In a post on Instagram, she wrote:

"I am so blessed to have been surrounded by the best humans for the last couple months, and thank you to my teammates and our staff for making Lincoln a second home. I have so much love and gratitude for this program and husker nation for welcoming me with open arms. Thank you for the experience of a lifetime❤️Go Big Red forever."
Ad
Still taken from Blackwell&#039;s Instagram (Source: @leyla.blackwell/Instagram)
Still taken from Blackwell's Instagram (Source: @leyla.blackwell/Instagram)

Leyla Blackwell will play her first game for the Omaha Supernovas in January, when the season starts. It will mark the Supernovas' first season in MLV.

About the author
Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications