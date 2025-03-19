"Greatest obstacle women face are liberal women" - Riley Gaines slams Megan Rapinoe amid soccer great slamming Donald Trump's executive order

Swimmer-turned-social activist Riley Gaines recently slammed former soccer player Megan Rapinoe for her criticism of President Donald Trump. Rapinoe had protested against the executive order signed by Trump, which called for a ban on the participation of transgender athletes in women's sports.

In a recent conversation with the sports magazine Mundial, Rapinoe accused Trump of being hypocritical. In her words,

"Don't tell me it's about the rights of women's sports. That is totally disingenuous to say that."

Rapinoe also went on to say,

"I think it's just really cruel. You know, if you strip it all back, it's just kind of cruel and depraved. This isn't an issue and you aren't going to be able to Executive Order trans people out of existence."

Rapinoe's comments were called out by several celebrities online, including Piers Morgan, who questioned the motive behind her statement. Gaines also responded to Rapinoe's comments by posting on her X timeline,

"The greatest obstacle women face are liberal women".

Previously, Riley Gaines had called out several celebrities like Cynthia Nixon, Whoopi Goldberg and others for defending the participation of trans athletes in women's sports. She also campaigned against the participation of players like Blaire Fleming in the NCAA Mountain West Conference league.

When Riley Gaines commented on Whoopi Goldberg's defense of the participation of trans athletes

Riley Gaines calls out Whoopi Goldberg for her bizarre defense of the trans athletes [Image Source : Getty]

A few weeks ago, Riley Gaines had called out former comedienne Whoopi Goldberg for making statements over the participation of trans athletes in women's sports.

It was Republican senator Laurel Libby who raised the issue first as she shared a video of Goldberg's statements in defense of the participation of trans athletes in women's sports. She wrote on her X timeline,

"The View tried to tackle the topic of biological males competing in girls' sports and it went pretty much exactly how you'd expect. Whoopi Goldberg offering a rambling word salad that, in actuality, said very little of substance."

Gaines shared the video on her timeline, as she wrote,

"I will never not be impressed by how unintellectual and out of touch the women of The View are lol. Absolutely remarkable."

Additionally, when Goldberg tried to criticize Californian governor Gavin Newsom for defending the athletes, the activist called her out, as she added in another post,

" 'God doesn’t make mistakes. The challenge is not to the trans people, it’s to the people who are not trans. THAT is who God is looking to see how you treat people."

"Blasphemy. Just when you think Whoopi can't get any more stupid, she proves us all wrong," she added.

Riley Gaines has been campaigning against the participation of trans women in women's sports since 2022. She had also filed a lawsuit against the NCAA along with 15 other athletes.

