  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • “Grind never stops”- Lindsey Vonn shares powerful message after ESPYs and Morgan Wallen concert appearances

“Grind never stops”- Lindsey Vonn shares powerful message after ESPYs and Morgan Wallen concert appearances

By Amitha Reji George
Published Jul 22, 2025 16:22 GMT
2025 ESPYs - Show - Source: Getty
Lindsey Vonn at 2025 ESPYs - Source: Getty

American alpine skier Lindsey Vonn recently offered a glimpse into her off-season training as she continues preparing for the 2025–26 Alpine circuit, with the 2026 Winter Olympics clearly in her sights.

Ad

After wrapping up her comeback season with a podium finish in the Super-G at the 2025 FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals in Idaho, Vonn is currently in her off-season. Still, she has remained fully committed to her fitness routine. On Tuesday, July 22, she shared highlights from her workout session, which included high-intensity strength and conditioning exercises.

The video showed Vonn engaged in cable band core rotations, barbell back squats and split stance lifts. In the caption, she wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Been doing a lot of multi-tasking the past week… but the grind never stops… I always find a way to get it done!”
Ad

Vonn has had a packed schedule over the past week. On July 14, she celebrated 20 years of partnership with Red Bull and later attended the Red Bull celebration party in Los Angeles. She also appeared at the 2025 ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre, where she was nominated in the Best Comeback Athlete category alongside Gabriel Landeskog, Mallory Swanson and Suni Lee.

Following the ESPYs, Vonn attended Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem tour at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. She was accompanied throughout the week by her sister, Karin Kildow.

Ad

Lindsey Vonn plans an Olympic comeback before her final retirement in 2026

Team USA Photo Shoot - Source: Getty
Team USA Photo Shoot - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn, who holds 82 World Cup victories and three Olympic medals, has had one of the most decorated careers in alpine skiing. Off the slopes, she has continued to support young athletes through the Lindsey Vonn Foundation, which provides scholarships and resources aimed at empowering girls.

Ad

In an interview with the Associated Press in January 2025, Vonn shared her plans to conclude her legendary career after competing at the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics. She described it as a “great way” to close out her storied career.

“I have to keep things going, and if I can make it, it would be a thrilling and a great way to kind of close the loop on my career. I guess the second chapter of my career,” Lindsey Vonn said.
Ad
“But I’m really trying not to think that far ahead. I have to stick with what’s on today and tomorrow and just kind of build and get everything dialled in, " she added.

After retiring in 2019 due to a knee injury, Lindsey Vonn made a remarkable return to skiing in 2024.

About the author
Amitha Reji George

Amitha Reji George

I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications