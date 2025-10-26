"Guys, we have cancer survivors in the crowd"- Rebekah Allick opens up about Bergen Reilly's advice that helped Nebraska Volleyball team push limits

Nebraska Volleyball team player Rebekah Allick recently opened up about her teammate, Bergen Reilly's advice, which helped the team push their limits. The Nebraska Cornhuskers won their previous game against the Northwestern University Wildcats by 3-0.

In the post-match press conference, Rebekah Allick and Teraya Sigler talked about the cancer awareness campaign promoted by the Nebraska Volleyball team during the current season. Allick agreed with Sigler's point about the awareness raised about the cancer survivors, who were part of the match. In her words,

"Wow, well said. Um, yeah. I feel like one thing that really resonated with me was when Bergen right before our second set, like she, you know, she hit the nail on the head. I felt we could played better in those first two [sets], and she goes, 'Guys, we have cancer survivors in the crowd. Let's give them a show.' And I'm like, 'That's the freaking truth.' " [7:10 onwards]

The Nebraska Volleyball team won its 19th game in a row against the Northwestern University Wildcats. The Huskers will now face the Wisconsin Badgers in their next game on October 31 at the UW Field House in Madison, Wisconsin.

Rebekah Allick talks about Nebraska Volleyball's mindset after another consecutive victory

Rebekah Allick at the NCAA Championships 2024 [Image Source : Getty]

Rebekah Allick previously talked about the mindset of the Nebraska Volleyball team in the aforementioned press conference. Talking about the advice given by head coach Dani Busboom Kelly, Allick remarked,

"I don't even know how to explain it. We're just really freaking good. I'm going to say it. We're just really freaking good. We have pushed ourselves since January. December 21st is playing in all of our heads. It has always been that John used to, and Dani like they are always thinking like ' Every match is a National Championship', and so when we go to practice, like we go in sixes."

The game against the Northwestern University Wildcats was the 10th consecutive occasion on which the Nebraska Cornhuskers didn't lose a single set throughout the game. Rebekah Allick opened up about the team morale during practice as she further added,

"It feels like a Saturday Night match when we play sixes like we're cheering on the ground, like tears are being shed. It can be really frustrating when you push yourself so hard all week and it doesn't show for an hour and a half. It can be really frustrating as a competitor, but personally, as a senior, I couldn't be more proud."

The Nebraska Volleyball team recently recorded its 11th consecutive sweep, defeating the Michigan State Spartans in a game held at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.

