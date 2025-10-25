"Every match is a National Championship"-Rebekah Allick gets real about the Nebraska volleyball team's mindset after 10th straight sweep of the season

Rebekah Allick opened up about the Nebraska volleyball team's mindset as they navigated through the 2025 season. The team registered their 10th straight sweep after winning against Northwestern in a dominant display with a score of 25-17, 25-13, 25-17.
As the Nebraska volleyball team continued its historic campaign in the 2025 season, senior Rebekah Allick spoke about the team's performance and mindset in a post-match press conference. The American athlete exuded confidence while speaking about the team's performance as she lauded her teammates for a well-executed match.
Rebekah Allick shared how the team's mindset had shifted after their heartbreaking loss in the semi-finals of the NCAA volleyball championships 2024-25. She expressed how the team has been pushing themselves since January, and they consider every match to be a national championship match that fuels the motivation in the Nebraska volleyball team.
"I don't even know how to explain it. We're just really freaking good. I'm going to say it. We're just really freaking good. We have pushed ourselves since January. December 21st is playing in all of our heads. It has always been that John used to, and Dani like they are always thinking like ' Every match is a National Championship', and so when we go to practice, like we go in sixes," she said.
Furthermore, speaking about the team morale during practice, she said:
"It feels like a Saturday Night match when we play sixes like we're cheering on the ground, like tears are being shed. It can be really frustrating when you push yourself so hard all week and it doesn't show for an hour and a half. It can be really frustrating as a competitor, but personally, as a senior, I couldn't be more proud."
Dani Busboom Kelly opens up about the Nebraska volleyball team's strategy
Dani Busboom Kelly opened up about the Nebraska volleyball team's unbeaten streak in the 2025 season in a post-match interview. The former Husker shared that planning different strategies around their lineups, as well as their consistency on the court, has helped them to succeed in the season so far.
She shared that the team did not want to be complacent with their efforts, as they were just five weeks into the season.
"You know we have a long way to go. So it still feels a bit early, and I do think with switching lineups some and we talked a ton about our depth and we'll continue to talk about it. I just, I think that's helped fuel a lot of it and helped us stay consistent. It is that we want to play great against our opponents, but I think we want to more importantly play great for each other," she said.
The Nebraska volleyball team will be in action against Michigan State on October 25, 2025, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.