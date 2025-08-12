Gyulai Istvan Memorial 2025 Results: Mondo Duplantis shatters world record while sister Johanna struggles, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce misses podium

The 2025 Gyulai Istvan Memorial, held on Tuesday, August 12, saw remarkable performances in both track and field events. The World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Budapest not only witnessed meet and national records fall, but also a world record being set.

The world record was set by none other than two-time Olympic gold medalist Mondo Duplantis, who cleared 6.29m to break the mark for the 13th time. While it was a memorable outing for the Swedish-American pole vaulter, his sister Johanna struggled at the meet, managing only one clearance at 4.16m in her first professional meet.

In the star-studded meet, Kishane Thompson and Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith collected wins in the men’s and women’s 100m, clocking sub-10 and sub-11s respectively. Meanwhile, in her final competitive season, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce missed the podium, finishing fourth in the 100m with a time of 11.07s at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial.

With that, let's take a look at the complete results of the Gyulai Istvan Memorial 2025 -

Men’s Results at 2025 Gyulai Istvan Memorial

100m

Kishane Thompson (Jamaica) - 9.95s Abdul-Rasheed Saminu (Ghana) - 10.01s Akani Simbine (South Africa) - 10.01s

110m Hurdles

Cordell Tinch (United States) - 13.20s Hansle Parchment (Jamaica) - 13.24s Eric Edwards (United States) - 13.26s

200m

Bryan Levell (Jamaica) - 19.69s Wayde van Niekerk (South Africa) - 20.07s Benjamin Richardson (South Africa) - 20.30s

400m

Muzala Samukonga (Zambia) - 44.11s Jereem Richards (Trinidad and Tobago) - 44.14s Khaleb McRae (United States) - 44.16s

800m

Laban Kipkorir Chepkwony (Kenya) - 1:42.96min Mark English (Ireland) - 1:43.37min Yanis Meziane (France) - 1:43.71min

3000m

Mathew Kipchumba Kipsang (Kenya) - 7:33.23min Eduardo Herrera (Mexico) - 7:33.58min Oscar Chelimo (Uganda) - 7:33.93min

Pole Vault

Armand Duplantis (Sweden) - 6.29m Emmanouil Karalis (Greece) - 6.02m Kurtis Marschall (Australia) - 5.82m

Hammer Throw

Bence Halász (Hungary) - 83.18m Ethan Katzberg (Canada) - 81.88m Mykhaylo Kokhan (Ukraine) - 80.84m

High Jump

Naoto Hasegawa (Japan) - 2.27m Shelby McEwen (United States) - 2.24m Dmytro Nikitin (Ukraine) - 2.24m

Shot Put

Joe Kovacs (United States) - 22.33m Tom Walsh (New Zealand) - 21.52m Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (Nigeria) - 21.15m

Women’s Results at 2025 Gyulai Istvan Memorial

100m

Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith (Côte d'Ivoire) - 10.97s Tina Clayton (Jamaica) - 10.99s Shericka Jackson (Jamaica) - 11.00s

100m Hurdles

Nadine Visser (Netherlands) - 12.43s Alia Armstrong (United States) - 12.59s Christina Clemons (United States) - 12.74s

200m

Ashanti Moore (Jamaica) - 22.31s Favour Ofili (Nigeria) - 22.31s Daryll Neita (United Kingdom) - 22.37s

400m

Lieke Klaver (Netherlands) - 50.11 Mercy Adongo Oketch (Kenya) - 50.69 Bailey Lear (United States) - 50.94

400m Hurdles

Femke Bol (Netherlands) - 52.24s Naomi Van Den Broeck (Belgium) - 54.50s Jasmine Jones (United States) - 54.61s

1500m

Georgia Griffith (Australia) - 3:58.25min Marta Pérez (Spain) - 3:59.22min Heather MacLean (United States) - 3:59.35min

Pole Vault

Tina Šutej (Slovenia) - 4.73m Olivia McTaggart (New Zealand) - 4.67m Amálie Švábíková (Czech Republic) - 4.67m

Long Jump

Claire Bryant (United States) - 6.71 Ackelia Smith (Jamaica) - 6.67 Quanesha Burks (United States) - 6.64

