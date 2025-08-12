  • home icon
  Gyulai Istvan Memorial 2025 Results: Mondo Duplantis shatters world record while sister Johanna struggles, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce misses podium

Gyulai Istvan Memorial 2025 Results: Mondo Duplantis shatters world record while sister Johanna struggles, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce misses podium

By Abhiruchi Rout
Published Aug 12, 2025 17:59 GMT
Mondo Duplantis and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce featured at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial 2025. PHOTO: Getty Images
Mondo Duplantis and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce featured at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial 2025. PHOTO: Getty Images

The 2025 Gyulai Istvan Memorial, held on Tuesday, August 12, saw remarkable performances in both track and field events. The World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Budapest not only witnessed meet and national records fall, but also a world record being set.

The world record was set by none other than two-time Olympic gold medalist Mondo Duplantis, who cleared 6.29m to break the mark for the 13th time. While it was a memorable outing for the Swedish-American pole vaulter, his sister Johanna struggled at the meet, managing only one clearance at 4.16m in her first professional meet.

In the star-studded meet, Kishane Thompson and Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith collected wins in the men’s and women’s 100m, clocking sub-10 and sub-11s respectively. Meanwhile, in her final competitive season, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce missed the podium, finishing fourth in the 100m with a time of 11.07s at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial.

With that, let's take a look at the complete results of the Gyulai Istvan Memorial 2025 -

Men’s Results at 2025 Gyulai Istvan Memorial

100m

  1. Kishane Thompson (Jamaica) - 9.95s
  2. Abdul-Rasheed Saminu (Ghana) - 10.01s
  3. Akani Simbine (South Africa) - 10.01s

110m Hurdles

  1. Cordell Tinch (United States) - 13.20s
  2. Hansle Parchment (Jamaica) - 13.24s
  3. Eric Edwards (United States) - 13.26s

200m

  1. Bryan Levell (Jamaica) - 19.69s
  2. Wayde van Niekerk (South Africa) - 20.07s
  3. Benjamin Richardson (South Africa) - 20.30s
400m

  1. Muzala Samukonga (Zambia) - 44.11s
  2. Jereem Richards (Trinidad and Tobago) - 44.14s
  3. Khaleb McRae (United States) - 44.16s

800m

  1. Laban Kipkorir Chepkwony (Kenya) - 1:42.96min
  2. Mark English (Ireland) - 1:43.37min
  3. Yanis Meziane (France) - 1:43.71min

3000m

  1. Mathew Kipchumba Kipsang (Kenya) - 7:33.23min
  2. Eduardo Herrera (Mexico) - 7:33.58min
  3. Oscar Chelimo (Uganda) - 7:33.93min

Pole Vault

  1. Armand Duplantis (Sweden) - 6.29m
  2. Emmanouil Karalis (Greece) - 6.02m
  3. Kurtis Marschall (Australia) - 5.82m

Hammer Throw

  1. Bence Halász (Hungary) - 83.18m
  2. Ethan Katzberg (Canada) - 81.88m
  3. Mykhaylo Kokhan (Ukraine) - 80.84m
High Jump

  1. Naoto Hasegawa (Japan) - 2.27m
  2. Shelby McEwen (United States) - 2.24m
  3. Dmytro Nikitin (Ukraine) - 2.24m

Shot Put

  1. Joe Kovacs (United States) - 22.33m
  2. Tom Walsh (New Zealand) - 21.52m
  3. Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (Nigeria) - 21.15m

Women’s Results at 2025 Gyulai Istvan Memorial

100m

  1. Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith (Côte d'Ivoire) - 10.97s
  2. Tina Clayton (Jamaica) - 10.99s
  3. Shericka Jackson (Jamaica) - 11.00s

100m Hurdles

  1. Nadine Visser (Netherlands) - 12.43s
  2. Alia Armstrong (United States) - 12.59s
  3. Christina Clemons (United States) - 12.74s
200m

  1. Ashanti Moore (Jamaica) - 22.31s
  2. Favour Ofili (Nigeria) - 22.31s
  3. Daryll Neita (United Kingdom) - 22.37s

400m

  1. Lieke Klaver (Netherlands) - 50.11
  2. Mercy Adongo Oketch (Kenya) - 50.69
  3. Bailey Lear (United States) - 50.94

400m Hurdles

  1. Femke Bol (Netherlands) - 52.24s
  2. Naomi Van Den Broeck (Belgium) - 54.50s
  3. Jasmine Jones (United States) - 54.61s

1500m

  1. Georgia Griffith (Australia) - 3:58.25min
  2. Marta Pérez (Spain) - 3:59.22min
  3. Heather MacLean (United States) - 3:59.35min

Pole Vault

  1. Tina Šutej (Slovenia) - 4.73m
  2. Olivia McTaggart (New Zealand) - 4.67m
  3. Amálie Švábíková (Czech Republic) - 4.67m
Long Jump

  1. Claire Bryant (United States) - 6.71
  2. Ackelia Smith (Jamaica) - 6.67
  3. Quanesha Burks (United States) - 6.64
About the author
Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.

Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.

Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.

When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

Edited by Abhiruchi Rout
