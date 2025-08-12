Gyulai Istvan Memorial 2025 Results: Mondo Duplantis shatters world record while sister Johanna struggles, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce misses podium

The 2025 Gyulai Istvan Memorial, held on Tuesday, August 12, saw remarkable performances in both track and field events. The World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Budapest not only witnessed meet and national records fall, but also a world record being set.
The world record was set by none other than two-time Olympic gold medalist Mondo Duplantis, who cleared 6.29m to break the mark for the 13th time. While it was a memorable outing for the Swedish-American pole vaulter, his sister Johanna struggled at the meet, managing only one clearance at 4.16m in her first professional meet.
In the star-studded meet, Kishane Thompson and Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith collected wins in the men’s and women’s 100m, clocking sub-10 and sub-11s respectively. Meanwhile, in her final competitive season, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce missed the podium, finishing fourth in the 100m with a time of 11.07s at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial.
With that, let's take a look at the complete results of the Gyulai Istvan Memorial 2025 -
Men’s Results at 2025 Gyulai Istvan Memorial
100m
- Kishane Thompson (Jamaica) - 9.95s
- Abdul-Rasheed Saminu (Ghana) - 10.01s
- Akani Simbine (South Africa) - 10.01s
110m Hurdles
- Cordell Tinch (United States) - 13.20s
- Hansle Parchment (Jamaica) - 13.24s
- Eric Edwards (United States) - 13.26s
200m
- Bryan Levell (Jamaica) - 19.69s
- Wayde van Niekerk (South Africa) - 20.07s
- Benjamin Richardson (South Africa) - 20.30s
400m
- Muzala Samukonga (Zambia) - 44.11s
- Jereem Richards (Trinidad and Tobago) - 44.14s
- Khaleb McRae (United States) - 44.16s
800m
- Laban Kipkorir Chepkwony (Kenya) - 1:42.96min
- Mark English (Ireland) - 1:43.37min
- Yanis Meziane (France) - 1:43.71min
3000m
- Mathew Kipchumba Kipsang (Kenya) - 7:33.23min
- Eduardo Herrera (Mexico) - 7:33.58min
- Oscar Chelimo (Uganda) - 7:33.93min
Pole Vault
- Armand Duplantis (Sweden) - 6.29m
- Emmanouil Karalis (Greece) - 6.02m
- Kurtis Marschall (Australia) - 5.82m
Hammer Throw
- Bence Halász (Hungary) - 83.18m
- Ethan Katzberg (Canada) - 81.88m
- Mykhaylo Kokhan (Ukraine) - 80.84m
High Jump
- Naoto Hasegawa (Japan) - 2.27m
- Shelby McEwen (United States) - 2.24m
- Dmytro Nikitin (Ukraine) - 2.24m
Shot Put
- Joe Kovacs (United States) - 22.33m
- Tom Walsh (New Zealand) - 21.52m
- Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (Nigeria) - 21.15m
Women’s Results at 2025 Gyulai Istvan Memorial
100m
- Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith (Côte d'Ivoire) - 10.97s
- Tina Clayton (Jamaica) - 10.99s
- Shericka Jackson (Jamaica) - 11.00s
100m Hurdles
- Nadine Visser (Netherlands) - 12.43s
- Alia Armstrong (United States) - 12.59s
- Christina Clemons (United States) - 12.74s
200m
- Ashanti Moore (Jamaica) - 22.31s
- Favour Ofili (Nigeria) - 22.31s
- Daryll Neita (United Kingdom) - 22.37s
400m
- Lieke Klaver (Netherlands) - 50.11
- Mercy Adongo Oketch (Kenya) - 50.69
- Bailey Lear (United States) - 50.94
400m Hurdles
- Femke Bol (Netherlands) - 52.24s
- Naomi Van Den Broeck (Belgium) - 54.50s
- Jasmine Jones (United States) - 54.61s
1500m
- Georgia Griffith (Australia) - 3:58.25min
- Marta Pérez (Spain) - 3:59.22min
- Heather MacLean (United States) - 3:59.35min
Pole Vault
- Tina Šutej (Slovenia) - 4.73m
- Olivia McTaggart (New Zealand) - 4.67m
- Amálie Švábíková (Czech Republic) - 4.67m
Long Jump
- Claire Bryant (United States) - 6.71
- Ackelia Smith (Jamaica) - 6.67
- Quanesha Burks (United States) - 6.64