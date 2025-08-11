Gyulai Istvan Memorial 2025: Schedule, where to watch, live streaming, athletes to watch ft Femke Bol, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

The 2025 Gyulai Istvan Memorial is scheduled to be held on August 12, Tuesday, at Nemzeti Atlétikai Központ in Budapest. Also known as the Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix, the competition has been categorized as a World Athletics Tour Gold meeting.

With just over a month to go until the 2025 World Athletics Championships, many top track and field athletes are set to compete in the meet as part of their preparations for the global tournament, which will be staged in Tokyo.

Notable names including Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Femke Bol, Mondo Duplantis, Miltiadis Tentoglou, Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith, Kishane Thompson, Akani Simbine, Miltiadis Tentoglou, Ackera Nugent and Joe Kovacs are all part of star-studded lineup who will be competing at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial.

On that note, let’s take a look at the schedule and streaming details for the event taking place in Budapest -

Schedule for Gyulai Istvan Memorial (All timings are in Central European Summer Time or CEST)

Shericka Jackson will also be competing at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial 2025. PHOTO: Getty Images

4:00 PM - Men’s Hammer Throw

4:05 PM - Women’s Long Jump

4:30 PM - Men’s Pole Vault

4:40 PM - Women’s Pole Vault

5:20 PM - Men’s High Jump

5:34 PM - Women’s 400m Hurdles

5:44 PM - Men’s 800m

5:53 PM - Women’s 1500m

6:00 PM - Men’s Long Jump

6:05 PM - Men’s Shot Put

6:05 PM - Women’s 200m

6:15 PM - Men’s 200m

6:25 PM - Women’s 100m Hurdles

6:35 PM - Men’s 110m Hurdles

6:45 PM - Men’s 3000m

7:00 PM - Women’s 400m

7:10 PM - Men’s 400m

7:19 PM - Women’s 100m

7:27 PM - Men’s 100m

(Notably, Eastern Standard Time or EST is 6 hours behind CEST)

How to watch and streaming for the Gyulai Istvan Memorial?

The live telecast of the event will be available on FloTrack from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM Eastern Time. In the United Kingdom, track and field can access the telecast through World Athletics Inside Track.

M4 Sport is the local telecast partner for the World Athletics Continental Tour event. The event will be broadcast on DAZN in Belgium, CBN Sports.ca in Canada, La chaîne L'Équipe in France, Sportdeutschland.TV in Germany and Ziggo Sport 5 in the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Rush Sports will telecast it in Jamaica and the Bahamas, while SuperSport will stream it across many African countries, including Kenya, Ethiopia, Côte d'Ivoire and Guinea. In many Asian countries including India, Malaysia, Singapore and others, the event will be available on Inside Track.

