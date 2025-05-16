Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce makes her feelings known after narrowly missing the podium at Doha Diamond League 2025

Jamaican track legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has shared her thoughts on missing the podium at the 2025 Doha Diamond League and also reflected on her past achievements. Furthermore, the track star also shared her mindset as an elite athlete and a mother.
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is one of the most prominent track and field athletes and has won numerous accolades throughout her distinguished career. The track icon finished fourth behind the winner, Tia Clayton, and runner-up Tina Clayton, in the 100m race event at the 2025 Doha Diamond League. Britain's Olympic medalist, Amy Hunt, claimed the third position.
The veteran expressed her thoughts on missing the podium, past feats at the venue, and balancing her career as an elite athlete and a mother. She clocked the 100m race in 11.05 seconds.
"It had been a while since I competed consistently, I'm glad that I finished 4th, I was looking forward to going back and building and coming for the next one. Doha is a great place to be, in 2019 I won my World Championships title here. Then I came back for different Diamond League meetings, it has always been fantastic, the atmosphere was electric, the reception has been wonderful, and I'm so excited to come back again," she was quoted as saying by doha.diamondleague.com.
She continued,
"It is a long season, we just continue to work, and hope for the best. As a mother I have to balance between being a mom and an athlete, and being present at different moments, when you're required to be... And I really just enjoy the moment."
Fraser-Pryce also participated in the 2025 World Athletics Relays, which were held at the Guangdong Olympic Stadium in Guangzhou, China. She clinched the bronze medal in the 4 × 100 metres relay race event with track icon, five-time Olympic medalist, Shericka Jackson, Tina Clayton, and Olympic gold medalist, Natasha Morrison. The team has also qualified for the 2025 Tokyo World Athletics Championships.
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce reflects on approaching training and competitions as an older athlete
The 38-year-old track icon, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, is an eight-time Olympic medalist and has also secured sixteen World Championship medals. She reflected on competing and training as an older athlete during her pre-event press conference at the 2025 Doha Diamond League on May 15, 2025.
"I’m an older athlete so I have to make sure I’m pacing myself the best I can. You want to train hard but also smart," she said (via doha.diamondleague.com)
In 2023, the eminent sprinter won the Laureus World Sports Award for Sportswoman of the Year. She is the oldest sprinter to clinch a World Championship title. She has also won five World Championship titles in the 100m race event in 2009, 2013, 2015, 2019, and 2022, respectively.