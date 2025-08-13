"Had her collegiate records broken by a man posing as a woman"- Riley Gaines backs Caroline Hall as she joins major lawsuit against NCAA

Swimmer turned social activist Riley Gaines recently shared her thoughts on athlete Caroline Hall. The former collegiate athlete has joined a major lawsuit against the NCAA.Gaines recently shared an article written by Hall for the New York Post, where she recounted her experience as an athlete, and how her collegiate records were broken by trans athlete Sadie Schreiner. The former reposted the article on her X [formerly Twitter] account and wrote:&quot;Fantastic oped written by a female athlete who had her collegiate records broken by a man posing as a woman. She just publicly joined the Gaines v @NCAA lawsuit&quot;Caroline Hall alleged that despite the executive order issued against the participation of trans athletes in women's sports, neither the NCAA nor her alma mater, the Rochester Institute of Technology, has complied with the same. She added that Sadie Schreiner continues to participate and represent the institution.Riley Gaines has been campaigning against the participation of trans athletes in women's sports since 2022. She had previously called out the NCAA over their alleged bias towards trans swimmer Lia Thomas at the NCAA Swimming Championships in 2022, where Gaines represented the Kentucky Wildcats in the 200-yard freestyle race and was jointly placed fifth alongside Thomas.When Riley Gaines called out the NCAA over the loopholes with regard to women's sportsRiley Gaines calls out NCAA over loopholes regarding women's sports [Image Source: Getty]Riley Gaines had previously called out the NCAA over loopholes regarding the changes made in compliance with President Trump's executive order. In February 2025, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order within weeks of assuming power, which banned the participation of transgender athletes in women's sports.The NCAA claimed to have complied with the order. However, Gaines pointed out certain loopholes in their changes, as she wrote on her X account,&quot;The NCAA newly announced policy to &quot;keep women's sports female&quot; -- and (supposedly) uphold the Executive Order -- is no policy at all. There are holes upon holes upon holes, and mostly the NCAA wants to appear to satisfy the Executive Order while allowing the gender ideologues and whiny scream-y failed male athletes to still have their way and validate their kooky identities. By competing in women's sports!&quot;Riley Gaines had previously joined a lawsuit against the NCAA over their alleged bias towards trans athletes in early 2024. The former swimmer had filed the same alongside 15 other athletes.