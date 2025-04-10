Harper Murray drops 2-word reaction to Nebraska Volleyball teammate Keri Leimbach's fun week highlights

Nebraska Volleyball player Harper Murray shared her reaction to Keri Leimbach's latest weekly highlights online. Murray is an outside hitter for Nebraska, while Leimbach is currently attending Lincoln Lutheran High School and will join the Nebraska Volleyball team this year as part of the class of 2025.

Ad

Leimbach was ranked as the top prospect out of Nebraska and won four state championships for her high school. She will be joining Harper Murray, who was equally impressive at a high school level, as she managed to grab the Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2022.

Leimbach shared a hilarious video on TikTok, revealing her week's highlights, including receiving a ball straight to her face. She captioned the video:

"My week so far"

Ad

Trending

Still taken from Leimbach's Tiktok (Source: @kerileimbach/TikTok)

Murray shared her reaction to the post, writing:

Ad

"ur funny"

Still taken from Keri Leimbach's Tiktok (Source: @kerileimbach/TikTok)

Murray is set to play for the Nebraska Volleyball team next against Kansas on April 26.

Ad

Harper Murray makes her feelings clear on head coach John Cook's retirement

Harper Murray at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals (Image via Getty)

Nebraska star Harper Murray recently made her thoughts known on head coach John Cook's retirement. Cook is regarded as a Nebraska legend, where he spent 25 seasons as head coach. He led the volleyball team to an NCAA Championship on four different occasions (2000, 2006, 2015, 2017) and has 722 career wins at Nebraska. He was replaced by Dani Busboom Kelly.

Ad

Following Cook's retirement, Murray shared her thoughts on the matter in an emotional interview with KETV's Lauren Michelson. She said:

"I was obviously really upset, but at the same time, like he's at peace with his decision and that's what makes my heart so happy for him. He's really at peace with it and he explained to us, he explained it to us perfectly and that's all you can ask for out of him. And I mean, it's his decision and we all support him. So definitely sad. But we're going to get through it and we're really happy for Dani."

Ad

She was also asked how much Cook means to her as head coach, to which she said:

He's done so much for me and he's done so much for my mom. Him and my mom have a great relationship too. And I mean, I will never be able to put it into words how much he means to me and how much he's done for me. But yeah, I can't even put it into words. But he's an amazing man and I look up to him in many different ways."

Ad

Murray worked under Cook after joining the Nebraska Volleyball team in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Hi, I'm Harshvardhan and I have had a passion for sports writing from a very young age. I watch all sports but my favorites include football, cricket, and the NBA. I hope to contribute to sports journalism as much as I can and help readers get only the most reliable and accurate information! Know More