Harper Murray reacts to ex-Nebraska volleyball teammate Merritt Beason's day out highlights

Nebraska’s star player Harper Murray has reacted to a recent post by Merritt Beason. Beason is an ex-Nebraska volleyball player. She has started her professional volleyball career and will be playing for Atlanta Vibe.

Merrit Beason’s recent Instagram post was all about her time out with friends at a game, likely a baseball game. Beason's active presence on social media often receives all the praise and support from her ex-teammate Harper Murray. In a recent Instagram post, Beason shared:

"ur out"

Murray reacted to her ex-teammate’s post as she commented:

"ur so active I love it."

Screenshot of Murray's comment on Beason's post (@merbson/ig)

Marlie Monserez, senior volleyball player for Florida Gators, was also one of the volleyball players who reacted to Beason's latest post.

Harper Murray's successful seasons with the Huskers

Harper Murray at 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Harper Murray made the AVCA All-America team twice. She was the AVCA region Freshman of the year in 2023 and finished second on the team with 3.23 kills per set with a .237 hitting percentage.

During her sophomore year, she led the team with 39 service aces making the All-Big Ten First Team and AVCA All-region team for two consecutive years. Murray had a career high of 22 kills, having four aces and four blocks in the Regional semi-final win over Dayton last year

Currently in her junior year, she played a crucial role in Nebraska volleyball's success in the beach volleyball season by posting an 18-9 overall record with a 6-0 with Merritt Beason and a 7-7 with Laney Choboy. In her freshmen year, Murray went 12-8 with Beason.

Murray is leading the 2024-25 volleyball season with an average of 3.40 kills per set with 0.257 hitting percentage, making a strong offensive attack for the Huskers.

