Harper Murray, Andi Jackson & others react to former Nebraska volleyball star Merritt Beason’s latest mirror selfie highlights

Nebraska Volleyball icons Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, and Lexi Rodriguez, along with Omaha Supernovas' Ally Batenhorst and Atlanta Vibe's Whitney Bower, shared their thoughts on Merritt Beason's recent Instagram post. Through her post, Beason showcased her voguish outlook with a selfie.
Former Nebraska Volleyball outside hitter Merritt Beason has begun her professional career with Atlanta Vibe, a women's professional indoor volleyball team that competes in the Pro Volleyball Federation. She was selected in the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation Draft as the first overall pick by the team. Beason recently uploaded a selfie of herself on her Instagram handle wearing a satin tube top and black jeans paired with complementary accessories, and captioned the same:
“gtg”
Beason's Instagram post attracted responses from multiple personalities, including iconic former Nebraska Volleyball libero, Lexi Rodriguez, who wrote:
“Missing you”
NCAA Lincoln Regional Most Outstanding Player of 2024 and outside hitter Harper Murray, mentioned:
“hot to go”
“gtgggg”
Junior middle blocker, Andi Jackson, who was twice named to Tom Osborne Citizenship Team, also added:
“Wowza miss merb”
Beason's teammate, setter Whitney Bower, shared her thoughts, mentioning:
“She does it all 😍”
Omaha Supernovas outside hitter, Ally Batenhorst, also commented:
“gorg”
Merritt Beason was thrice named to the AVCA All-Region Team and twice to the All-Big Ten First Team. In 2024, she was named to the Academic All-America Second Team, and in 2023, she was the NCAA Lincoln Regional Most Valuable Player.
Nebraska Volleyball team conclude 2025 Beach Volleyball Season on a high note
The Nebraska Volleyball team has concluded their 2025 Beach Volleyball Season successfully by winning 22 matches consecutively. Led by beach head coach Jaylen Reyes and assistant coach Kelly Natter, the Cornhuskers only lost their first three games to Stephen F. Austin, Stetson, and Mercer.
Jaylen Reyes coaches liberos and the defense line of Nebraska and joined the team in 2018 as an assistant coach. He also actively assists in other positions and is the Huskers' recruiting coordinator. Whereas Kelly Natter is a former three-time All-American and has won two National Championships. She currently serves as the assistant head coach of Nebraska from 2021. As a volunteer coach in 2021, she assisted the Nebraska team in reaching the runner-up position.
The Nebraska team will next face Kansas at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on April 26th, and on May 3rd, they will play against South Dakota State.