Nebraska Volleyball's Bergen Reilly drops 2-word reaction after securing new NIL deal with The Digital Renegades 

Bergen Reilly recently shared her reaction to joining the Digital Renegades. The digital marketing agency aids athletes in growing their online presence.

Reilly's 2024 sophomore year highlights include the AVCA All-America Second Team, AVCA All-Region Team, All-Big Ten First Team, and Big Ten Setter of the Year. She earned multiple Big Ten Setter of the Week honors and was selected for the Big Ten All-Freshman Team. Her strong play in the NCAA tournament landed her on the NCAA Lincoln Regional All-Tournament Team.

Digital Renegades shared the news about the 19-year-old joining them on Instagram on Tuesday, March 18. The post read:

"We are so excited to announce that Bergen Reilly @bergenreilly standout NCAA volleyball setter for the University of Nebraska and a rising digital influencer has joined The Digital Renegades! At just 19 years old, the Sioux Falls, South Dakota native has built an impressive resume, earning accolades such as Gatorade Player of the Year, multiple All-American honors, and a spot on the USA Volleyball National Team, where she gained international experience competing against elite talent. Welcome to the team Bergen🏐🏆🥳"

Reilly reshared the post on her Instagram story and added a two-word reaction.

"So excited!!!" she read.

Screenshot of Bergen Reilly's Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/ @bergenreilly

Reilly had a successful 2024 season at Nebraska.

When Bergen Reilly reflected on the 2024 season with Nebraska Volleyball

Bergen Reilly (#2) and Harper Murray (#27) at the 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

In December 2024, Nebraska player Reilly expressed gratitude for her Nebraska teammates. She shared a heartfelt message on Instagram reflecting on her 2024 season.

"Words cannot express how thankful I am for this group of women. I will cherish the memories made and the bonds created this year forever.To Lexi, Merritt, Kenna, Lindsay, and Leyla, you all have had such an impact on me, this program, and the sport of volleyball as a whole. You have turned this team into a family. Nebraska won’t be the same without you five, but I will forever be thankful that I got to share the court with you all," she wrote.

Reilly committed to Nebraska on July 15, 2021, and joined the team in 2023. She picked Nebraska because it was the right fit and a top program. Nebraska was close to her home.

