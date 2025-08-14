Harper Murray explains how Nebraska Volleyball Alumni match is helping prepare the team for a championship run

Nebraska Volleyball’s Harper Murray shared how the scrimmaging, practicing and the Alumni match is helping the team prepare for the season ahead. Murray, currently a junior, is one of the integral members of the Nebraska squad.

Murray has been a key feature of the team for the past two seasons, having been named the AVCA Region Freshman of the Year in 2023 and collecting AVCA All-Region Team and All-Big Ten First Team honors in both 2023 and 2024. Additionally, she was named to the NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team in the 2024 season.

Harper Murray reflected on how the scrimmaging has been helping the Nebraska Volleyball team in an interview with media ahead of the Alumni match. In addition, she talked about the new approach of the team under head coach Dani Busboom Kelly has involved more practicing, adding (10:35 onwards):

“Yeah, I feel like we're a super competitive team and we have a lot of girls this year. This is one of the biggest rosters I've ever been a part of. So, we have the numbers to scrimmage every day. John [Cook] didn't scrimmage as much as Dani. I know Dani likes to play a lot.”

“It's been fun just learning and seeing how we all work together because you want to scrimmage because you want to see what lineups go well, who passes next to each other well, who can block together. So, I think it's smart on Dani's part to have us play as much as we do just because we get to see and feel out like our lineups and feel who we play next to,” the 20-year-old added.

The team played the Red-White scrimmage on August 9, with Team Red winning 3-1. Nebraska Volleyball is set to play the Alumni Match on August 16 at 6:00 pm CDT.

Harper Murray reflects on stepping into a leadership role in Nebraska Volleyball

Harper Murray against the Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Harper Murray opened up about stepping into a leadership role in Nebraska Volleyball. She shared how the team’s mix of personalities allows many players to lead in their own way, something she believes that makes them special. During her appearance at the Big Ten Media Days, she reflected on this, stating (2:58 onwards):

“It might be a little bit overwhelming at times, but I think that's what's so special about it is we have so many people that can lead.”

“Bergen and I live together and we're complete opposites, but we both have different ways of leading and that's okay..She's someone that I go to all the time because we think very differently and I'm really grateful for our friendship because she's very honest with me and she's someone I can look to for leadership too just because we're in the same class,” she added, reflecting on their leadership styles but stronger bond.

Murray also talked about how previous season captains Lexi Rodriguez and Merritt Beason played a crucial role in shaping the team’s leadership culture.

