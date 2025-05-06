Harper Murray makes feelings known about freshman Campbell Flynn's latest Nebraska Volleyball appearance

Harper Murray expressed her thoughts about Campbell Flynn's latest appearance for the Nebraska Volleyball team. The American Volleyball player expressed her elation at witnessing Flynn's growth and lauded her for putting forward an incredible performance in the Spring Match.
After the conclusion of the NCAA Division I Volleyball season, the Nebraska Volleyball team witnessed a coaching change as well as the addition of multiple players to the team for the upcoming season. Campbell Flynn, who was named the Gatorade Michigan Player of the Year, joined the team this year and made her first appearance for the team against Kansas on April 26, 2025.
Harper Murray spoke about Campbell Flynn's performance in a post-match interview after their second Spring match. Murray expressed her pride in the young player and shared how she has played with Flynn a couple of times at the club. Furthermore, she lauded the Freshman for seizing the opportunity and putting forward an incredible performance in the spring match.
"I'm so proud of her. I played with her in the club a little bit and just at open gyms, and I watched her grow up a little bit at the club. So, I'm just really proud of her and I'm really glad that she had the opportunity today because she killed it," she said.
Campbell Flynn on joining the Nebraska Volleyball team and being mentored by Harper Murray and other players
Campbell Flynn spoke about joining the Nebraska Volleyball team for the upcoming NCAA season in an interview with Sports Illustrated. The American Volleyball player exuded excitement to kickstart her career as an NCAA athlete.
Moreover, she shared how she was excited to learn from experienced players like Harper Murray and to take her support whenever she feels overwhelmed. With an impressive record in her High school career that included 1973 assists and 737 kills, Flynn hoped to continue to put forward incredible performances in her NCAA career.
"I think it's great to have someone like Harper at my college. She's already starting to be a mentor to me. I'm really happy to have her. I can lean on her if I get a little overwhelmed. I'm super excited to have her on campus with me," she said.
Furthermore, she expressed her excitement to meet her teammates and play in front of truly passionate Nebraska Volleyball fans.