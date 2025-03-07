Harper Murray makes her feelings known for her friend Avery Meyer as the Nebraska Cornhusker celebrates her birthday 

Nebraska Cornhuskers Harper Murray recently penned a heartfelt note for her friend and fellow Husker Avery Meyer. She shared a carousel of images while drafting a message filled with love, joy, and heartfelt excitement.

One of the pictures included both the Huskers posing for the picture, where Murray is seen donning her volleyball jersey with black shorts. Murray also shared a mirror selfie where both are spotted in casual athleisure attire.

The Husker junior also shared a few glimpses of them from their spa outing, where the friends are seen delighting in chill vibes while embracing self-care. The series ends with a hilarious video of the duo taken after a Huskers' clash where Meyer is seen lifting Murray.

The Huskers' volleyball player expressed deep gratitude and love for her friend Meyer, stating she came into her life when she needed support the most.

"You came into my life when I needed you the most," Murray wrote. "Everyone needs an avery in their life, I don’t deserve you. I love you with all my heart, thank you for being my best friend!! happy birthday💓"

"It's frustrating, it's hard" - Harper Murray opens up about her struggles in dealing with NIL opportunities and attending school

Harper Murray of the Nebraska Huskers against the Nebraska Huskers during the Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo via Getty Images)

Reflecting on the struggles, Harper Murray recently talked about the challenges of balancing NIL opportunities, including missing school to attend the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans.

Murray also highlighted that she finds it difficult to manage time because of the structured and controlled schedule. She opened up about the frustration she feels when she can't control everything around her.

"I think one of the hardest things I have to manage a little bit is like the NIL opportunities I have, I was recently in New Orleans for the Super Bowl and that was something cool that I got to do but like I miss school for it, So, I think that something I struggle with is just time management but I am also the type of person that's very strict on my schedule like I like to plan, so it's frustrating, it's hard when I can't control everything around me." (12:00 onwards)

Harper Murray joined the Huskers in 2023 as a Freshman. The now-junior in the Huskers' squad has signed multiple NIL deals, including Advanced Skin and Body Aesthetics, Dove, Premier Window Tinting Ink, and Avoli.

