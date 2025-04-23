Harper Murray makes her feelings known on liberos Laney Choboy & Olivia Mauch’s 'opposite' personalities

Harper Murray has recently shared her thoughts on the team's notable liberos, Olivia Mauch and Laney Choboy. In her recent appearance at the press conference, she reflected on the contrasting personalities of the libero players, among other things.

Ad

Harper Murray is one of the most notable players of the Nebraska Volleyball program and has earned numerous accolades throughout her collegiate career. The junior outside hitter was twice named to the AVCA All-Region Team, All-Big Ten First Team, and Tom Osborne Citizenship Team.

Harper Murray appeared in the Nebraska Volleyball press conference with junior setter Bergen Reilly and complimented the unique ways of both liberos, Laney Choboy and Olivia Mauch. Murray positively highlighted the differences between Choboy and Mauch in spearheading the game, and how they conduct themselves.

Ad

Trending

Ad

"They're very different people. They're the opposite. They both go about it their own way. I think Liv [Olivia Mauch] is a little bit more like Lexi [Rodriguez] as a person, a little bit more quiet and reserved but they both have their own way about it and it's special no matter how they're going to do it but they definitely both have their special way." She shared [10:06 onwards]

Ad

Olivia Mauch is a sophomore libero, who was named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team in 2024. She won a gold medal in the 2023 FIVB U19 World Championships with the U.S. Girls U19 Team.

Junior libero Laney Choboy was twice named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team and the Ameritas Players Challenge All-Tournament Team in 2023. She won the gold medal in the 2022 Pan American Cup with the U.S. Girls U19 Team.

Ad

Harper Murray reflects on adjusting to the approach of the new head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly

Harper Murray at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

The prominent outside hitter, Harper Murray, has recently shared her thoughts on adjusting to the new head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball program, Dani Busboom Kelly. She highlighted the ongoing process of adaptation and reflected on the differences between Busboom Kelly and John Cook via the press conference.

Ad

"We knew it was going to be a work in progress. Coach [John] and Danny [Busboom Kelly] are very different; their styles of coaching and styles of play are a little different. Our position coaches kind of switched around a little bit. So it's an adjustment." She shared [0:08 onwards]

Dani Busboom Kelly was named the fourth head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball program on January 29, 2025. She is a four-time AVCA East Region Coach of the Year and three-time ACC Coach of the Year. Under former head coach, AVCA Hall of Famer John Cook, the team won four National Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More