Harper Murray pens 1-word reaction to Nebraska volleyball senior's moments with sister and mother amid downtime

Nebraska Volleyball player Harper Murray expressed her reaction as her senior teammate Laney Choboy shared glimpses of her dance sessions with her family. This comes just a week after Murray and Choboy were featured together in the Huskers' spring games.

Choboy played her part as a libero quite efficiently during these games, inflicting 18 and 9 digs in the first two games, respectively. On the other hand, Murray was impressive in an outside hitter's shoes, scoring 10 kills in the first game and adding 12 more in the second. Following the spring games, Choboy travelled back to spend some time with her family.

During this time, Choboy shared a video on her TikTok handle where she can be seen dancing with her mother, Tammy. In the video, the Huskers libero can be seen donning a Nebraska t-shirt and black lowers. She remarked in the caption of her post:

"had to get mom in one 😹 #backhome #nebraskavolleyball"

Murray dropped a 1-word comment under the post and showed her love for Choboy's mother's dance steps. She wrote:

"TAMMY"

Screenshot of Murray's comment on Choboy's TikTok post (Image via: Choboy's TikTok handle)

Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly addresses the performance of Laney Choboy and other liberos during the spring season

Dani Busboom Kelly (Image via: Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly shed light on the performance of her team's liberos during the spring games against Kansas and South Dakota State. The Huskers roster currently has four liberos: Laney Choboy, Olivia Mauch, Maisie Boesiger and Keri Leimbach.

Speaking at a press conference after the spring season conclusion, Kelly shared that she is overwhelmed by the performance of all four liberos. She also said their stats might not be as impressive after the games, but their overall play was notable. Kelly said (via Hail Varsity, 1:41 onwards):

"I don't want to go through each of them, but I did tell them in the locker room as a group, the first thing I said, just super impressed by those four and the way they handled the changes and I thought Maisie and Keri did an awesome job in their roles and Laney and Liv (Olivia Mauch), like going in and out of being libero is not easy and their stats might not be amazing when we look at them tomorrow morning but I thought their play was very, very good."

The Nebraska Volleyball coach also remarked that this libero group is one of the most profound and taented group of defensive specialists she has coached.

