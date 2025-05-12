Nebraska volleyball libero Laney Choboy shows her love for being an 'auntie'

The notable libero of Nebraska volleyball, Laney Choboy, has recently expressed admiration over becoming an aunt to her sister's child. She further shared her heartfelt sentiments for her three-week-old niece with a post on her TikTok account.

Choboy played in both 2025 spring matches against Kansas and registered eighteen digs. The match was held in John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, and the Nebraska volleyball team won it in straight sets. Against South Dakota State, she posted nine digs. The match was held in Ord High School, Nebraska, and once again, the Nebraska volleyball team clinched the victory in straight sets.

Through her TikTok post, Laney Choboy shared her excitement about becoming an aunt to her three-week-old niece. She shared,

"same tiktok a year later. I love being an auntie"

Screenshot of Laney Choboy's TikTok post | Source: TikTok/@laney.choboy6

Laney Choboy was named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team in 2023, 2024, and 2025. In 2023, she was selected for the Ameritas Players Challenge All-Tournament Team. In her last season with the Nebraska volleyball team, she played in thirty-six matches and registered an average of 1.53 digs per set.

In her freshman year, she participated in thirty-four games and had an average of 1.82 digs per set. She won a bronze medal with the U.S. Girls U18 Team at the 2021 FIVB World Championships.

Nebraska Volleyball's Laney Choboy reflects on her boyfriend Jeremiah Charles buying a new PC

The talented junior libero of the Nebraska volleyball program, Laney Choboy, shared her thoughts on her boyfriend, Jeremiah Charles, as he recently bought a new computer. Through her TikTok post, the volleyball player expressed her pretended disappointment, mentioning that,

"how I feel knowing my bf jus bought a pc and he'll never hangout with me again."

Her boyfriend, Jeremiah Charles, is a notable defensive back of the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team and has been twice named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team. In 2024, his redshirt freshman year, he played in all 13 games and started one. He registered one pass breakup and 10 tackles. In 2024, he was named to the Academic All-Big Ten.

Choboy has become an impressive addition to the distinguished Nebraska team and has earned numerous accolades throughout her ongoing collegiate career. At the 2022 Pan American Cup, Choboy clinched the gold medal with the U.S. Girls U19 Team and was named the 'Best Receiver'.

