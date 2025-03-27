Nebraska Volleyball's Laney Choboy pens excited 2-word reaction as team begins indoor practice

Nebraska Volleyball player Laney Choboy expressed her delight at the start of the indoor volleyball season. This comes just a few days after Huskers' win against The Master's in beach volleyball on March 22.

Choboy was part of the action during the match, where she and her teammate Skyler Pierce won their contest by a margin of 21-17, 21-13. Choboy and Pierce also won their contests against Santa Barbara and Moorpark by margins of 21-9, 21-1, and 21-12, 21-1, respectively. The Huskers also clinched victories in those matches, scheduled on the same day (March 22).

A few days later, Choboy shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram where her other teammates such as Maisie Boesiger also featured. All three players could be seen wearing black Nebraska t-shirts in the post. She further added a 2-word reaction in her stories and wrote:

"hello indoor"

Screenshot of Choboy's Instagram story featuring her other Nebraska teammates (Image via: Choboy's Instagram)

The Nebraska Cornhuskers started their indoor practice sessions this week.

Laney Choboy recounted her recruitment to the Nebraska Volleyball program

Laney Choboy wearing jersey no.6 doing a serve for the Nebraska Volleyball program (Image via: Getty Images)

Nebraska Volleyball's Laney Choboy reflected on her recruitment to the Nebraska Volleyball program. She joined the program back in 2023 and is currently in her third year at the University, where she is pursuing a degree in sports media and communication.

In a conversation, Choboy shared that she initially wanted to play under Hugh McCutcheon at the Minnesota Gophers but had to change her plans after the latter decision to not coach the program anymore. She also mentioned that the Huskers program wanted her, and also offered a scholarship for her. She said in October 2024 (via 1890 Nebraska, 2:21 onwards):

"I was going to Minnesota to play under Hugh McCutcheon and then he called me and said that he wasn't going to be a coach any longer. It just happened to work out that Nebraska had a scholarship for me and wanted me. I went to two schools to visit and when I got home from both of my visits, I was at the stop light before my house and the license plated in front of me said NE Huskers and I was like okay. It kind of felt like a sign to me."

During the conversation, Laney Choboy also remarked that she is very glad that she is a part of this program where the fans take so much pride in the sport.

