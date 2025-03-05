Harper Murray's sister Kendall reacts to brother Deric and his girlfriend Jaeda Lynn's major announcement

Harper Murray's sister Kendall reacted as her brother Deric Murray got engaged to girlfriend Jaeda Lynn in a picturesque setting by the beach. The Murray sisters often extend love to each other, friends, and family through social media.

Harper hails from an athletic family. Her father had a history of playing football as a defensive player for the Michigan Wolverines. Her sister, Kendall Murray, is a volleyball player like her but in the Wolverines' program. Their brother Deric Murray serves as a sports performance professional for basketball, fitness coach, and personal trainer.

In a recent Instagram story, Kendall expressed her happiness as Deric proposed to his girlfriend Jaeda Lynn atop a lighthouse. The pictures featured the couple cozied-up overlooking the sunset and Lynn showing off her diamond ring.

Jaeda's Instagram post caption read:

"Yours for good"

The Wolverines' player shared the post, captioning:

"Love love love you guys"

Kendall Murray reacts to Deric Murray's engagement; Instagram - @kendall.murray

Harper and Kendall often share frames on social media. Weeks ago, they attended MetLife Stadium to watch the New York Jets clash with the Miami Dolphins.

Harper ended her 2024 season by posting 20 kills, 15 digs, six blocks, and three aces at the 2024 NCAA semi-finals, but succumbed to Penn State in the run for the National title. She recently helped Nebraska win against Ottawa in a beach volleyball match-up at the Alloy Strength Complex to start the 2025 season.

Harper Murray explained the reason behind she and her sister Kendall wearing jersey 27 in their respective collegiate programs

Harper Murray playing at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - (Source: Getty)

The 20-year-old lost her father, Vada, to lung cancer in 2011 after years of battling. He was a defensive back at Michigan University from 1986 to 1990. In an interview with the Huskers Radio Network Podcast, the outside hitter revealed that she and her sister Kendall Murray honored their father by playing in Jersey 27.

"So my dad's number when he played at Michigan was 27. And as many people know, he ended up dying when I was younger. But 27 was a number that me and my sister always wanted to wear when we were older. And I think that we both got the opportunity to wear it at the schools we're at. So I just think it's just a reminder of why we play and why like we care so much about what we do," said Harper (4:29 onwards)

Murray received the All-Big Ten First Team and AVCA All-Region Team in 2023 and 2024. Her effort in the 2024 regional final against the Wisconsin Badgers earned her the NCAA Lincoln Regional Most Outstanding Player honor.

