"He has been with me through it all": Utah Red Rocks' Avery Neff pens emotional reflection as freshman season ends

By Shantnu Dobhal
Modified Apr 26, 2025 17:39 GMT
2025 NCAA Women
2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

Avery Neff is emerging as a rockstar for the University of Utah gymnastics program. The Utah Red Rocks were placed fourth at the 2025 NCAA Championship in Fort Worth, Texas. Neff has just concluded her freshman year with the Utah Red Rocks.

Avery Neff was the number 1 recruit in the nation for the 2024 class. Neff was also the Big-12 Newcomer of the Year in 2025. She won the 2024 Nastia Liukin Cup in floor and vault and was runner-up in All-around. With 12 Region 1 champion titles and a record 19-time Utah State champion titles, Avery Neff is one of the best gymnasts at the Red Rocks.

In a recent Instagram post, Neff penned a heartfelt note, expressing her gratitude towards everyone who has been part of her journey and towards god who has been her guiding light. She spoke about how god and hard work had been the two driving elements in her success this year, Neff said:

"My season would’ve looked a lot differently if it weren’t for my Savior. He has been with me through it all, guiding me, strengthening me when I felt weak and wanted to give up, and giving me courage to keep going, even when I was scared. He has been there every step of the way. Here’s to growth, faith, and the people who make it all worth it!"
Avery Neff has been one of the breakout athletes at the 2025 NCAA Championship finals

Avery Neff reflects upon her injury and her comeback in an Instagram post

The freshman was cruising through her routine on January 17, 2025, at the Huntsman Center when Neff injured her ankle and was carried away. It almost seemed as if Neff might have had to take a break through the season to recover.

In an Instagram post, Neff thanked her athletic trainer and coaches for their dedication and support they provided. She was also grateful to her family and friends who supported her through the recovery journey. She shared a heartfelt note, saying:

"The amount of sacrifice @black_zeb my athletic trainer has put in to help me come back is truly amazing and I’m so grateful for his dedication to help me! @cardockendorf and my other coaches have helped me through this process and journey keeping me in the right state of mind so I could be the best teammate and athlete I could be."
Avery Neff showcased a stellar performance at the 2025 NCAA Championship finals. She put up 9.9125 in the first rotation and earned the All-America Second Team Spot. Neff will be returning as the sophomore for the University of Utah.

Edited by Abhipsito Das
