  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "He looks like a little gremlin"- Simone Biles' sister Adria compares her special companion to movie creature

"He looks like a little gremlin"- Simone Biles' sister Adria compares her special companion to movie creature

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Published Jul 02, 2025 16:23 GMT
Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix
Simone and Adria Biles with their grandparents, Ron and Nellie Biles - Source: Getty

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles' sister Adria shared glimpses of herself spending time with her kitten on Instagram. Adria, who is two years younger than Simone, was also raised by their grandparents Ron and Nellie Biles.

Ad

Adria and Simone grew up training together in gymnastics. While Simone has made a name for herself with the sport over the years, Adria was also an elite gymnast for a decade. Outside of gymnastics, Adria also appeared on season 1 of the show known as 'Claim to Fame'. She was also a bridesmaid when Simone wed NFL player Jonathan Owens in 2023.

On her Instagram stories, Adria posted a couple of videos of her spending time with her kitten.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Air jail before 9 AM. Someone help I'm raising a crackhead."
Still taken from Adria&#039;s Instagram (source: @adria_biles/Instagram)
Still taken from Adria's Instagram (source: @adria_biles/Instagram)

She also compared her kitten to a gremlin in another video.

Ad
"this is so funny to me. he looks like a little gremlin."
Still taken from Adria&#039;s Instagram (Source: @adria_biles/Instagram)
Still taken from Adria's Instagram (Source: @adria_biles/Instagram)

Adria Biles was also cheering from the sidelines when Simone competed at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she earned four medals.

Ad

When Adria Biles commented on Simone Biles's retirement plans

Simone Biles at the Paris 2024 Olympics - Source: Getty
Simone Biles at the Paris 2024 Olympics - Source: Getty

Adria Biles discussed how it felt to watch Simone Biles compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she earned three gold medals and one silver. She mentioned that she kept thinking it was going to be her last ever Olympics, and added her hope that her sister took a break from the sport.

Ad

In an interview with Chris Osmond, Adria said: (0:49 onwards)

"It almost felt like not real, because it was like the end of an era. Yeah you're trying to enjoy the moment, but like every beam routine she did, I was like, "is this about to be the last one"? It was kind of hard for me to come to terms with, because I love watching my sister compete."
Ad

When asked if she thought Simone would retire after the Paris Olympics, she said:

"I hope so, because I know how much she loves her husband and loves watching him play and I hope she can just enjoy that, and like take a break that she deserves. She loves to travel, so I hope that she can do that. And if she's not done ,then I guess I'll be back in the stands, but if she is, then I mean job well done yeah."
Ad
youtube-cover

Simone Biles has competed in three Olympic Games, becoming the most decorated American Olympic gymnast in history.

About the author
Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications