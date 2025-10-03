"He's like my second dad" - Usain Bolt reveals his coach Glen Mills' impact on his career amid recurrent injury struggles

Usain Bolt shared that the mental aspect of his sport improved significantly after he came under the tutelage of coach Glen Mills, whom he refers to as his second dad. Bolt started training under Glenn Mills, the head coach of Racers Track Club in Jamaica, after the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Usain Bolt began his professional career under coach Fitz Coleman in 2004, establishing himself as one of the most formidable rising stars in the 200m. He became the first junior sprinter to run the 200m in under 20 seconds, but a hamstring injury that same year proved to be a significant setback. He missed the World Junior Championships and also failed to reach the 200m final at the Olympics due to persistent injury issues.

It was then that he joined the likes of Mills and recognized his potential to rise to the apex of track and field. Explaining how his coach prepared him to handle the mental aspect of the sport and motivate him to address the root of his problems both on and off the track, Usain Bolt said: (via NDTV)

"After I met my coach, Glenn Mills, he kind of gave me more confidence cuz he would explain to me, listen, injuries are part of the sport. And the first thing he did was like, 'Listen, we need to find the root of your problem' because I didn't figure that out until I started working with him. You know what I mean? And he said, "All right, the Scoliosis is their problem. What do we need to do to avoid this?" And that's kind of what gave me the confidence because I knew that I had somebody who knew exactly what we needed to do at all times to make sure I was okay."

The 39-year-old added that his coach has been nothing but a second father to him.

"For me my coach played such a big role. Um he's like my second dad, you know what I mean? He really supported not just win track and field but in life. He would give me advice with everything. So it's something that I really really uh have to give thanks for."

Usain Bolt shared that his coach, Glenn Mills, regretted that the world didn't see the best of him

Bolt at the 2025 Diamond League - BAUHAUS-galan - (Source: Getty)

Usain Bolt forged a legendary career in track and field, one that has yet to be replicated by any other athlete in history. He broke multiple records and still holds the world records in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay. He achieved everything under the guidance of his coach, Glenn Mills, who even felt that the Jamaican could have gone into another gear.

"My coach believes that. My coach said, 'the world didn't get to see the best of me, so he believed that. I felt like I did great," he said in his recent conversation with NDTV during his India visit.

Bolt boasts eight Olympic and 11 World gold medals, besides three BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year awards, and four Laureus World Sportsman of the Year awards.

