"He is a special talent for sure"- Bo Bassett all praise for his 'other' brother for incredible US Open performance

Bo Bassett recently penned his pride in his adopted brother Miller for his impressive performance at the 2025 US Open Championships held in Las Vegas, Nevada. Miller competed in the U20 70kgs category at the Championships.

Miller faced Cross Wasilewski in the quarterfinal round and dominated the latter with a technical fall, winning 10-0 in 4 minutes and 12 seconds. He then defeated Jaxon Joy by technical fall 12-2 in a stunning 1-minute 33 seconds faceoff to earn a spot in the final showdown. In the ultimate faceoff, Miller fell short of overpowering PJ Duke and suffered a loss of 8-5.

However, his brother Bo Bassett admired his outstanding performance throughout the tournament, highlighting his determination and consistency.

"Wanted to talk about my other brother, Melvin Miller, and his run at the Open. He had a great match with PJ Duke and showed everyone the consistent, hard work he’s been putting in. He is a special talent for sure," Bassett wrote in his newsletter.

Screenshot of Bo Bassett's newsletter.

Bassett was born to Bill and Karissa, who adopted Miller. Like his brothers Bo and Keegan, Miller is also a student at Bishop McCort High School. Miller is a 2024 PIAA champion at 152 pounds. He also represented the national squad in Amman, Jordan, and placed fifth at 71 kilograms.

Bo Bassett makes his feelings known for brother Keegan as the latter secures a spot in the national team at the 2025 US Open Wrestling Championships

Bo Bassett competed at the 2025 US Open Wrestling Championships but fell short of earning a spot in the final round after suffering a defeat against Luke Stanich in the 65kg category. Following the match he praised his brother Keegan, who also competed at the Championships and dominated the 45kg men's freestyle category.

"I recently wrestled at the US Open," Bassett wrote in the newsletter. "It was an amazing event like always—so many great matches, lessons learned, and memories. First, I want to shout out my brother Keegan for making the U17 Freestyle World Team! Keegan wrestled and won Fargo last year at 94 pounds."

"All season long Keegan was on the smaller side but had an incredible season. His goal wasn’t to win a PIAA State title—his goal for the last year was to win a 45kg World Title, and he is one step closer to reaching that," he added.

Keegan will now compete in the U17 World Championships that will be held from July 28 to August 3, 2025, in Athens, Greece.

