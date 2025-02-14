"Heidi is that girl" - Jordan Larson, Kennedi Orr and others wish Nebraska blocker Andi Jackson's mother on birthday

Andi Jackson's mother, Heidi, received birthday wishes from several current and former Nebraska Volleyball players. Jackson is currently in her off-season after leading the Huskers to the NCAA Final Four last season.

Ad

Jackson shared a heartwarming birthday wish for her mother in an Instagram post accompanied by a series of pictures of them together on Thursday. The middle blocker thanked Heidi, who is also part of the Nebraska coaching staff, for being her No.1 supporter.

"HEIDI B’S BIRTHDAY! God’s light shines through you in everything you do—my mom, my #1 supporter, and my best friend all in one! I love you so much photogenic queen. Here’s to more life and cat naps🥂," Andi Jackson wrote.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Nebraska Alum Kennedi Orr commented under the post to share an adorable wish for Heidi, writing:

"Heidi is that girl."

Penn State Volleyball's Caroline Jurevicius also shared her birthday wishes for Heidi and wrote:

"HEIDIIIIIIIIII."

Four-time Olympic medalist and LOVB Omaha's Jordan Larson wrote:

"Happy birthday @heidijaxon!"

Jordan Larson and others wish Andi Jackson's mother on birthday.

Jackson has been with the Cornhuskers for two seasons and has been named All-Big Ten twice, including first team in 2024. She has scored an impressive 536 kills so far, in addition to 34 digs.

Ad

The middle blocker played an important role in the Huskers' run to the NCAA semifinals last season and earned AVCA All-America First Team honors. Jackson averaged 2.62 kills per set with a .439 hitting percentage, which ranked sixth in the nation and fourth in school history.

Andi Jackson reveals Nebraska Volleyball's mindset for the 2025 season

Volleyball Day in Nebraska - Source: Getty

Andi Jackson will share added responsibility next season after the departure of senior players Lexi Rodriguez and Merritt Beason from Nebraska. Head coach John Cook also retired and was replaced by his former assistant and student Dani Busboom-Kelly.

Ad

Jackson praised the legacy left by her former teammates and said she would try to uphold and carry that legacy forward next season.

“It was already a big shift losing five seniors and Lexi [Rodriguez], and Merritt [Beason] as our captains and they worked really really hard to build and uphold our culture and that's obviously something I've already touched on. It's something that we really really focus on here at Nebraska,"

Ad

"We knew we were going to have a bigger role on this team now and we weren't going to be sophomores anymore. We are upperclassmen and the freshmen are going to be looking to us to uphold that culture,” she said at a press conference

Rodriguez and Beason turned professional following the end of their collegiate careers last fall, while Cook is enjoying retirement and has joined the Cincinnati Bengals fan club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback