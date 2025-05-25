"Help, I dislocated my shoulder"- Fans react as Amit Elor aces mobility challenge and urges them to follow suit

Several fans expressed their reaction as American wrestler Amit Elor shared a mobility challenge for her fans. This comes amid her break time after the World Team Trials challenge 2025, where she won the gold medal in the 72 kg division.

Elor defeated prominent opponents such as Skyler Grote to achieve this feat. She has shared a video on her Instagram account for her fans.

In the video, the 21-year-old can be seen performing a body mobility challenge using a bar amid her practice sessions. She further urged her fans to try out this challenge.

"Give it a try 🫠🔥," she captioned her post.

The fans were impressed with Elor's challenge and dropped some sarcastic comments under the post. One of the fans shared that he would need to call an ambulance if he tried to do the movements with the bar.

"No, and if I tried you’d have to call an ambulance because every tendon in my body would snap once I tried to step over the bar," read the comment.

Fan's comment on Elor's post (Image via: Instagram/amitelor1)

"Nice, now I need a physiotherapist," another fan commented

"Gonna try tomorrow 😂❤️," wrote another

Comments on Elor's post (Image via: Instagram/amitelor1)

"Help I dislocated my shoulder," stated another fan.

Fan's comment on Elor's post (Image via: Instagram/amitelor1)

"Not a chance in hell," wrote another fan.

Still taken from Amit Elor's Instagram | IG/amitelor1

Amit Elor has some important meetings coming ahead of her, such as the Final X, scheduled to be held on June 14 in New Jersey. Moreover, she will also look to earn her third World title of her career later this year in September.

Amit Elor shares her aspiration towards competing at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Amit Elor (Image via: Getty)

Amit Elor has expressed her aspiration to compete at the next quadrennial games in Los Angeles. The 21-year-old won a gold medal in her debut Games last year in Paris.

Speaking in an interview just a few months after her triumph at the Paris Olympics, Elor shared that even though she wants to explore new things, her attention will be unhinged from wrestling until the LA Olympics. The California native further mentioned that she still needs to figure out what she wants to do after the LA event.

"I really love trying new things and sports but up until LA 2028 my commitment is mostly to wrestling. LA 2028 is something I have been excited for way before I even qualified for Paris and being from California, it's just an opportunity I don't want to miss. So, my next biggest goal is training and preparing for that. I mean after that there's just so many ideas and that I possibly want to do that I am still figuring things out," Elor said (via Bo Nickal, 17:30 onwards)

During the conversation, Amit Elor also remarked that she has no plans to enter the MMA circuit and fight in a cage in the future.

