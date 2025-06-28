"Her career is longer than mine - Usain Bolt sends powerful tribute to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in her final race at Jamaican National Trials

Usain Bolt opened up about witnessing Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce compete in her final National Trials in Jamaica. The legendary athlete spoke about Fraser-Pryce's impact on Jamaica and shared that she was one of the greatest athletes produced by the country.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce shocked the track world when she announced a week ago that she would be competing in her final National Trials on home soil. Her final appearance in the National Stadium in Kingston raised great anticipation among fans and athletes. Usain Bolt was in attendance to witness the Olympic gold medalist compete against a highly competitive line-up, which included Shericka Jackson, Tia Clayton, and others in the women's 100m finals.

Before the commencement of the race, Usain Bolt spoke about Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's career and her impact on Jamaican Track and Field. Speaking about what Fraser-Pryce meant to Jamaica, he said:

"What do you mean? Same thing we mean. Glory and greatness. I'm very happy to see. Her career is longer than mine; I packed up a long time back. But she kept winning more medals, and she's doing great, so, happy for that. Big up Shelly! One of the greatest ever."

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

