“Her consistency is second to none” - Summer McIntosh’s coach highlights key feature behind the Olympic champion's success

Summer McIntosh is one of the most promising swimmers of the current generation, having already won multiple World Championships and Olympic titles. Recently, the Canadian’s coach spoke about the qualities that make her a top competitor, highlighting her consistency as a key factor of her success.

McIntosh has been training under Brent Arckey, the head coach of the Sarasota Sharks, for almost three years. Under his guidance, the youngster has clocked multiple world records, and has won three Olympic gold medals.

Recently, Arckey reflected on Summer McIntosh's success, highlighting her consistency as the key behind her success in international waters, telling CBC,

“Her consistency is second to none. She's held me to a high standard. She made me better as a coach. She's made me think outside the box and have to do things differently, which I appreciate. If I'm going to expect that out of my athletes it's okay if they expect that out of me. But what makes her great is just her consistency, her attitude towards training, her desire to be the best.”

Summer McIntosh set to leave Sarasota Sharks after 2025

While Summer McIntosh has experienced immense success with the Sarasota Sharks under the guidance of Brent Arckey, the Canadian recently announced that this would be her last season with the team.

As she starts to gear up for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, McIntosh is looking for a change in her team, and is considering joining Bob Bowman's team in Texas.

“Just to reflect on the past almost three years I’ve been in Sarasota, I’ve grown so much as a person and a swimmer. Coach Brent really pushed me to be the best swimmer I could be. I will forever cherish my years here. It’s been a great run. As I move forward to my career, I still want to continue to develop other events. Bob coaching the greatest of all time — swimmer Michael Phelps — being able to do all those events is definitely an attraction,” she told CBC.

For his part, Arckey thinks training under Bowman would be a great opportunity for McIntosh.

“If you can find me a better place then I’m all ears. It’s a great opportunity. I’ve been supportive of this the entire time. I want to make sure she’s going somewhere where she’s going to get better and spread her wings. It’s only a reflection on us."

Bob Bowman is currently the head coach of the University of Texas, where he trains the likes of Leon Marchand and Regan Smith, amongst others. While Summer McIntosh might be looking to train under the Americans great, she has reiterated that she will not be competing in the NCAA.

