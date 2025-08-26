"Hold your Turkey legs"- Olivia Dunne teases fans with new appearance after viral bathtub commercial at Rose Bowl Stadium

After making waves by posing in a bathtub at the Rose Bowl stadium, Olivia Dunne was seen outshining in the second of three ads for Fanatics Sportsbook. Dunne retired from gymnastics on April 17, 2025, after competing for the LSU Tigers for five years. Since her retirement, Dunne has been capitalizing on multiple opportunities, including acting, attending events, and relocating to New York City.

In the second ad of 'Fanatics Sportsbook, Explained by Livvy Dunne,' she is seen eating a turkey leg while explaining Fair Play, which protects a user's pro football bets from all first-half injuries. The former gymnast is seen wearing a one-shoulder crop top, paired with denim shorts. She completed the look with high-rise brown leather boots. The gymnast is seen taking a big bite of a big piece of turkey.

Sharing a glimpse of the shoot for the ad on her Instagram story, Dunne wrote:

"Hold your Turkey legs."

"New @Fanaticssportsbook commercial just dropped," she added.

Screenshot of Dunne's Instagram story.

In the first commercial of the three-part series, released on August 18, 2025, Dunne is sitting in a bathtub on the 50-yard line at the Rose Bowl stadium. She is seen explaining what switching to Fanatics Sportsbook involves.

Olivia Dunne takes inspiration from Taylor Swift for navigating the hate she receives

Olivia Dunne attends a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne opened up about taking inspiration from pop star Taylor Swift, who is dating Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce. Dunne highlighted that she receives similar hate to Swift for dating elite athletes. In an interview with PageSix, the former gymnast opined that for some people, women succeeding in sports is still uncomfortable.

“[Taylor] has her boyfriend that’s a professional athlete and my boyfriend is a professional athlete as well,” Dunne said. “And she has her own success and I have my own success, so I try to look at her perspective on things and how she handles criticism, how she navigates. I admire her in so many different ways. Her work ethic, how much she cares about what she puts out there and how the meaning behind everything is very admirable."

Dunne added:

“I think that she takes the heat a lot worse than I do, because, I mean, the bigger you are, the more people you have trying to tear you down,” she said. “It just really resonated with me. It’s a unique position to be in. And I think for some people, women in sports is uncomfortable for some reason.”

Olivia Dunne made her relationship public with Pittsburgh Pirates' pitcher Paul Skenes in August 2023.

