How Gable Steveson-conqueror Wyatt Hendrickson and AJ Ferrari made massive show of their faith in God immediately after NCAA Championships exploits?

The prominent wrestlers of Oklahoma State Cowboys, Wyatt Hendrickson, and Cal State Bakersfield’s AJ Ferrari dedicated their 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championship victories to the Almighty. Hendrickson etched history by defeating Gable Steveson, whereas AJ Ferrari clinched a third position.

Under the tutelage of decorated wrestler-turned-head coach David Taylor, Wyatt Hendrickson clinched his first NCAA heavyweight title in the 285 lb category. After his momentous victory, Hendrickson expressed profound faith and belief in Jesus Christ. He shared that he won the match with the courage and direction given by his conviction in the Almighty. Hendrickson shared (via Christian Athlete’s Instagram post):

“I trusted in my Lord and savior, Jesus Christ. He gave me that victory. He was on that mat with me today.”

Meanwhile, Ferrari won his NCAA title in 2021 in the 197 lb category. He earned the third spot in the 2025 NCAA Championship and also credited his win to Jesus Christ, expressing a commanding message (via Christian Athlete’s Instagram post). He shared:

“‘Proverbs 3 Verse 5 - Trust in Lord with all your heart and lean not on your understanding in all your ways, acknowledge him and he shall direct your paths' That was the key for me don't trust in myself trust in the lord and I gotta walk in that Holy Spirit, that's the key.”

He continued,

“Even if I lost today, old AJ's in the past my flesh is dead that cannot go into God's Kingdom. I'm just grateful for all the love, all the support, all the family, all the friends, all Glory to God, Jesus King.”

AJ Ferrari also won the 2021 Big 12 Championship and the 2025 Pac-12 Championship.

AJ Ferrari shares his thoughts on observing Wyatt Hendrickson's monumental match at the 2025 NCAA Championship

Wyatt Hendrickson at the NCAA WRESTLING: MAR 22 Division I Championships - Source: Getty

The freestyle wrestler and folkstyle wrestler AJ Ferrari defeated Michigan’s Jacob Cardenas to secure this third spot in the 2025 championship. Ferrari shared his thoughts on witnessing the Oklahoma State Cowboys' Wyatt Hendrickson winning the heavyweight title after defeating Gable Steveson, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic medalist in 125 kg. He mentioned in his post on X, formerly Twitter:

“While having a conversation with Stephen Buchanan and Jacob Cardenas, we suddenly found ourselves unable to hear each other from the roar of the crowd. Instinctively, we turned to witness history unfold. Wyatt Hendrickson had just pulled off one of the biggest upsets ever!”

Ferrari recently entered the transfer portal, concluding his time with Cal State Bakersfield’s wrestling program. He is also a two-time Texas state champion and has also won the Walsh Jesuit Ironman title.

