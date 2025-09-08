"How am I supposed to be normal?"- Olivia Dunne’s sister Julz left starstruck after meeting Doja Cat and Ariana Grande at VMAs 2025

Olivia Dunne’s sister Julz was in complete awe after meeting rapper-singer Doja Cat and pop icon Ariana Grande. Olivia, along with sister attended the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards held at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Ad

The star-studded ceremony featured performances from Doja Cat, Lola Young, Tate McRae, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, J Balvin, DJ Snake, Conan Gray, Sombr and Alex Warren among others. Doja Cat opened the show with a vibrant 80s-inspired performance of her new single “Jealous Type”.

Olivia Dunne, who turned heads in a stunning all-black outfit, was seen at the event alongside her sister Julz. Julz later shared a snap featuring Ariana Grande and Doja Cat on her Instagram story with the caption:

Ad

Trending

“How am I supposed to be normal after this.”

Screenshot of story (IG/@julzdunne)

It was a big night for Ariana Grande, who claimed the top prize, Video of the Year for “Brighter Days Ahead”, earning three awards in total and tying with Sabrina Carpenter. Meanwhile, Doja Cat, who appeared on Lisa’s “Born Again” alongside Raye, took home the Best K-Pop Award, marking her sixth VMA win.

Ad

Since retiring from gymnastics in April, Olivia Dunne has been exploring new opportunities. Over the past few weeks, she has been spotted across New York City, from attending the US Open to spending time with friends. She has also been searching for an apartment in the city as she plans to relocate.

Olivia Dunne shares about posing in bathtub for Fanatics ad at Rose Bowl Stadium

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Olivia Dunne, one of the top content creators, did a Fanatics Sportsbook promotion last month. The ad went viral, featuring the gymnast sitting in a bathtub on the 50-yard line at the Rose Bowl Stadium in California.

Ad

Sharing her excitement about the shoot, Dunne said:

“It’s not every day where you get to be in the Rose Bowl Stadium, in a bubble bath on the 50-yard line. I think that it was one of the coolest experiences of my life.” (via Page six)

Olivia Dunne was one of the highest-paid NIL athletes. Dunne has also collaborated with major brands, including Active Energy, Forever 21, American Eagle and Accelerator.

The gymnast officially announced her retirement from the sport earlier this year following the end of her LSU career. Dunne was a regular in the lineup during her first two collegiate seasons, but injuries limited her appearances in the final season. She also served as an alternate on the floor lineup at the 2024 NCAA Championships, where LSU claimed its national title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amitha Reji George I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it. Know More