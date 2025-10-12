Jacob Kiplimo and Hawi Feysa Gejia won the men's and women's race in the elite division at the Chicago Marathon 2025. Notably, it is the first World Marathon Major title for both athletes.

Kiplimo from Uganda bagged the Chicago Marathon title in a time of 2:02:23, with Amos Kipruto and Alex Masai of Kenya, collecting second and third positions with times of 2:03:54 and 2:04:37. The USA’s Conner Mantz placed fourth, clocking a time of 2:04:43.

On the other hand, in the women’s race, Ethiopia’s Hawi Feysa Gejia and Megertu Alemu earned the 1-2 spots with times of 2:14:56 and 2:17:18, respectively. Tanzania’s Magdalena Shauri finished third in a time of 2:18:03.

From their victories, Kiplimo and Gejia earned a whopping $100,000 each in prize money. Meanwhile, Kipruto and Alemu bagged $75,000 apiece, while Masai and Shauri received $50,000 each. The fourth- and fifth-place finishers in the elite races collected $30,000 and $25,000, respectively.

The wheelchair race winners, Susannah Scaroni in the women’s division and Marcel Hug in the men’s race, each pocketed $40,000 in prize money. The second, third, fourth and fifth-placed wheelchair runners are set to earn $30,000, $20,000, $15,000 and $10,000 in both men's and women's events respectively.

American runner Conner Mantz expresses his thoughts on training for Chicago Marathon 2025

Conner mantz at 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Conner Mantz, who broke the American record in the men’s marathon results at the Chicago Marathon 2025, expressed satisfaction about his overall preparation and training ahead of the race. In a pre-race interview with FloTrack, he detailed his training, stating (0:09 onwards):

“Things have been great since then. Training hasn't progressed too much. We just kind of kept about the same because we were a little bit ahead of schedule. So, it's been good. We're just trying to, you know, one of the big goals about the marathon is just trying to show up to the start line healthy and that's been something I've been very fortunate."

"I haven't gotten injured yet and didn't really have any major injuries. Didn't have to take more than a day off uh in a row this build. So that was really nice.”

At the Chicago Marathon, Mantz broke a 23-year-old long record earlier set by Khalid Khannouchi at the London Marathon in 2002 with a time of 2:05:38. He placed overall fourth at the Chicago Marathon, thus missing out on a podium finish.

