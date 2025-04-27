London Marathon 2025 Prize money breakdown: How much did elite winners Tigst Assefa and Sabastian Sawe win?

The London Marathon 2025 took place on Saturday, with around 56,000 participants, making it a record. It marked the 45th edition of the event, with multiple winners in each category. Tigst Assefa won the female elite race in record time, while Sabastian Sawe won the men's elite race. Here's a full breakdown of the event, including the prize money that the winners received.

London Marathon 2025: Prize money for each winner

For the second year in a row, the London Marathon had equal distribution of the prize money to all the winners in each category. There are four categories in total, including the elite men’s and women’s races, and the men’s and women’s wheelchair races. The winners will receive $55,000, while the runners-up will earn $30,000 (£23,100) and third-place will get $22,500 (£17,400).

There are also bonuses that will be included, with them being $150,000 (£115,900) for running a time of less than 2:02 for the men's elite, and less than 2:15 for the women.

$125,000 (£96,500) will go to anyone setting a new world record, and $25,000 (£19,300) will go to anyone in the elite men’s and women’s races for a new course record.

The 2024 London Marathon was the first race to offer equal prize money to the elite wheelchair races.

London Marathon 2025: All the winners

Runners are hosed down with water at the TCS London Marathon 2025 - Source: Getty

The London Marathon 2025 saw a host of new and old winners. In the men's elite competition, Sabastian Sawe of Kenya won the race with 2:02:27 time. He took a decisive lead with 10 km to go and maintained his place until he reached the finish line.

In the women's elite event, Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia set a new women-only world record time of 2:15:50, beating the women's record time from last year's marathon.

Meanwhile, in the wheelchair races, Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner retained their titles in their respective categories.

Heartwarming stories from the 2025 London Marathon

The London Marathon 2025 had many runners participating, including Cassandra Gilbert-Ward, part of a contingent that ran as part of Kidney Care UK. She revealed in an interview with the BBC that the charity had supported her family 'a lot,' and said:

"My stepdad was diagnosed with kidney failure in 2020 during Covid, we had no idea there was anything wrong until he was in complete kidney failure."

Several public figures also participated in the London Marathon, including seven-time Olympic cycling champion Sir Jason Kenny, Harry Judd, and broadcaster Adele Roberts.

