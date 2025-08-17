How much did Noah Lyles, Kishane Thompson, Femke Bol and others earn at Silesia diamond league? Complete Prize money breakdown

The Silesia Diamond League is done and dusted with. The one-day meet took place on August 16 and brought with it an incredible amount of action, as top athletes like Noah Lyles, Kishane Thompson, and Femke Bol faced off against their rivals. Amidst the cutthroat competitions, the winners walked away with a hefty amount of prize money.

The Silesia DL offered a big cash reward for the best performers of the day. The top three finishers were awarded $10,000, $6000, and $4000 respectively. In line with this, the likes of 400m hurdles winners Femke Bol and Karsten Warholm, women's 100m winner Mellisa Jefferson-Wooden, and men's 1500m top finisher Yared Nuguse all went home from Poland richer by $10,000.

Outside of the top three, sprinters, runners, and athletes who finished between fourth and sixth were awarded $3000, $2500, and $2000. Meanwhile, the last three finishers (seventh to ninth) walked away from the meet with $1500, $1000, and $500 respectively.

Additionally, each meet of the 2025 Diamond League features a detail called ‘Diamond+ Discipline’. Under this new feature, a few events are highlighted at each meet, and the competitors of this event win a higher amount of prize money. The Diamond+ Disciplines for the Silesia Diamond League were the women's 400m, women's 100m hurdles, men's 100m and men's pole vault.

The top three finishers in these four events won $20,000, $10,000 and $6,000 respectively. In line with this, Kishane Thompson won $20,000 in Poland, while Noah Lyles settled for a cheque of $10,000.

Meanwhile, the athletes who finished fourth to sixth in the Diamond+ Disciplines were rewarded with $5000, $3000, and $2500. Lastly, the seventh, eighth, and ninth place finishers in Diamond+ Disciplines were given $2000, $1500, and $750.

Silesia Diamond League 2025: Biggest prize money winners

Duplantis at the Silesia Diamond League (Image Source: Getty)

With no athletes competing in double events at the Silesia Diamond League, there were only four big prize money winners on August 16 in Poland. Men’s 100m winner Kishane Thompson, 400m champion Marileidy Paulino, women's 100m hurdler Ackera Nugent, and men's pole vault winner Mondo Duplantis walked away with the biggest checks yesterday, with their quartet winning the four Diamond+ Disciplines.

Thompson had his work cut out for him, as he clocked a 9.87 to narrowly edge out rival Noah Lyles, who finished with a 9.90. On their other end, the trio of Marileidy Paulino, Ackera Nugent, and Mondo Duplantis were all dominant in their chosen event. Paulino and Nugent outdid their closest competitors by nearly 0.10 seconds in the women's 400m and 100m hurdles.

Meanwhile, Duplantis won the Silesia Diamond League men's pole vault with a jump of 6.10m, while Emmanouil Karalis settled for second with a mark of 6.0m.

