How much did Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson, and Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone earn at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials?

Reigning world and Olympic champions Sha'Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles, and Sydney McLaughlin, among others, qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics in their respective events at the 2024 US Olympic Track and Field Trials. The event took place between June 21 to 30 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Richardson won the 100m dash at the 2023 World Championships and entered the Trials roster as a heavy favorite. She clinched the 100m win at the 2024 US Olympic Track and Field Trials in 10.71s and punched her ticket to Paris. Her monumental win saw her bag prize money of $11,000. Melissa Jefferson ran in 10.80s to earn the second spot and bag $8,800. Twanisha Terry followed in third (10.89s) with $6,600.

Lyles, the reigning 100m and 200m world champion, won the 100m finals in 9.83s at the US Olympic Trials. His effort equaled his personal best time earned at the 2023 World Championships. Lyles also bagged $11,000 for his win. Kenny Bednarek trailing in 9.87s and Fred Kerley in 9.88s, earned $8,800 and $6,600, respectively.

Lyles also unleashed his prowess in the 200m and set a world lead and meet record by running in 19.53s. His win saw him bag another $11,000. Bednarek clinched the second spot in 19.59s and bagged $8,800, followed by Erriyon Knighton, who ran in 19.77s for the third spot and earned $6,600.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone blazed through a contentious 400m hurdles track and secured the win in 50.65s. Her effort not only booked her seat in Paris but also broke the world record, which she previously set in 50.68s. McLaughlin-Levrone earned $11,000 as the first finisher in the 400m hurdles.

Anna Cockrell (52.64s) finished in second and Jasmine Jones (52.77s) in third, bagging $8,800 and $6,600, respectively.

Here is the prize money breakdown for the top eight finishers at the US Olympic Trials:

1st place - $11,000.00

2nd place - $8,800.00

3rd place - $6,600.00

4th place - $4,400.00

5th place - $3,300.00

6th place - $2,200.00

7th place - $1,100.00

8th place - $1,100.00

Sha'Carri Richardson didn't earn a qualification in the 200m at the Paris Olympics

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 8

Sha'Carri Richardson aimed to repeat her medal-winning feat in the 200m at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials. She clocked a time of 21.92s in the semi-finals to record her personal best but failed to recover from a slow start in the finals.

Richardson finished fourth in the 200m finals in a time of 22.16s, which didn't give her a ticket to Paris. Gabby Thomas won the 200m dash in 21.81s, Brittany Brown (21.90s) trailed in second, and McKenzie Long (21.91s) in third.

Sha'Carri Richardson will likely be a part of the 4x100m relay roster, which makes her a top seed in two events in Paris.

