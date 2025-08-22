  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • How to watch Ilona Maher and team USA at Women's Rugby World Cup against England? Live streaming details and more

How to watch Ilona Maher and team USA at Women's Rugby World Cup against England? Live streaming details and more

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Published Aug 22, 2025 15:27 GMT
USA Rugby Media Access - Source: Getty
Ilona Maher in training ahead of the Rugby World Cup - Source: Getty

Ilona Maher and Team USA are all set to play at the Women's Rugby World Cup on Friday, August 22, with their first match coming against England. The teams will play against each other at the Stadium of Light, which is soccer club Sunderland's home stadium. The United States will play England, and then face Australia and Samoa in the coming weeks. Here's everything you need to know about where to watch their first match at the World Cup:

Ad

Ilona Maher and Team USA will play against England on Friday at 7:30 PM BST, which is 2:30 PM Eastern Time. The match will be streamed live on Paramount+, which requires a subscription of $7.99/month or $59.99/year. It will also be broadcast on CBS Sports. For fans in the United Kingdom, BBC One will provide coverage. The match can also be viewed on BBC iPlayer with a TV License. Other international streaming options include Stan Sport in Australia as well as Sky Sport NZ in New Zealand.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Maher and the United States will look to grab the nation's second World Cup trophy, with their first coming in 1991 when they defeated England in the final. Maher and her team made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics by becoming the first-ever US team to win the bronze medal in Rugby Sevens at the Olympics. They last played against Fiji on July 19 in a friendly and emerged victors.

Ilona Maher: "It's going to be a World Cup to remember"

Ilona Maher made her feelings known on the Rugby World Cup this year - Source: Getty
Ilona Maher made her feelings known on the Rugby World Cup this year - Source: Getty

Ilona Maher discussed how she's feeling ahead of her and Team USA's first match against England at the Rugby World Cup. In an interview with Adidas, she said: (0:32 onwards)

Ad
"We're getting ready for the World Cup and we're now here in England. So, it's kind of starting to feel really it's real. You know, there are so many options in the US. Sport is our thing, right? Like I mean, I played basketball, softball. So, what's great is the World Cup is here in England and it's a rugby country. So, we're going to get great fans out. I just feel like it's going to be a World Cup to remember."
Ad
youtube-cover

Ilona Maher is regarded as one of the best female rugby players in the world. She will be making her World Cup debut after transitioning to the 15-a-side format from Rugby Sevens.

About the author
Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications