How to watch Ilona Maher and team USA at Women's Rugby World Cup against England? Live streaming details and more

Ilona Maher and Team USA are all set to play at the Women's Rugby World Cup on Friday, August 22, with their first match coming against England. The teams will play against each other at the Stadium of Light, which is soccer club Sunderland's home stadium. The United States will play England, and then face Australia and Samoa in the coming weeks. Here's everything you need to know about where to watch their first match at the World Cup:

Ilona Maher and Team USA will play against England on Friday at 7:30 PM BST, which is 2:30 PM Eastern Time. The match will be streamed live on Paramount+, which requires a subscription of $7.99/month or $59.99/year. It will also be broadcast on CBS Sports. For fans in the United Kingdom, BBC One will provide coverage. The match can also be viewed on BBC iPlayer with a TV License. Other international streaming options include Stan Sport in Australia as well as Sky Sport NZ in New Zealand.

Maher and the United States will look to grab the nation's second World Cup trophy, with their first coming in 1991 when they defeated England in the final. Maher and her team made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics by becoming the first-ever US team to win the bronze medal in Rugby Sevens at the Olympics. They last played against Fiji on July 19 in a friendly and emerged victors.

Ilona Maher: "It's going to be a World Cup to remember"

Ilona Maher discussed how she's feeling ahead of her and Team USA's first match against England at the Rugby World Cup. In an interview with Adidas, she said: (0:32 onwards)

"We're getting ready for the World Cup and we're now here in England. So, it's kind of starting to feel really it's real. You know, there are so many options in the US. Sport is our thing, right? Like I mean, I played basketball, softball. So, what's great is the World Cup is here in England and it's a rugby country. So, we're going to get great fans out. I just feel like it's going to be a World Cup to remember."

Ilona Maher is regarded as one of the best female rugby players in the world. She will be making her World Cup debut after transitioning to the 15-a-side format from Rugby Sevens.

