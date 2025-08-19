How to watch Noah Lyles at Lausanne Diamond League 2025? Know streaming details, event's schedule and more

American track star Noah Lyles is all set to compete at the Lausanne Diamond League meeting on August 20th, at the La Pontaise Olympic Stadium in Lausanne, Switzerland. This will be Lyles' fourth Diamond League meet of the 2025 season, having already won in Monaco and earned two second-place finishes in Silesia and London, respectively. Here's how to watch the Olympic champion at the Lausanne Diamond League, his event time, and more.

How to watch Noah Lyles at the Lausanne Diamond League

For the Lausanne Diamond League meeting this week, coverage of the event will be provided on the official Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel. For fans in the USA, FloTrack will stream the event on its app, FloSports. In the UK, BBC iPlayer will provide coverage of the event, while SuperSport will provide coverage of the event in Africa.

Noah Lyles will be competing in the Men's 100m event

NN. NoahLyles will be facing tough competition in the Men's 100m event, which starts on August 20th at 3:40 PM U.S Eastern Time, which is 9:40 PM in Lausanne. Lyles will face off against Courtney Lindsey, Ackeem Blake, and Kishane Thompson as he seeks to win a record sixth Diamond League Trophy in Zurich. The meeting in Lausanne will serve as an important event for the American as it will give him important points ahead of the meeting in Zurich, which is scheduled for August 27-28, 2025.

Noah Lyles reacts to his performance at the Silesia Diamond League

Lyles at the Silesia Diamond League in Poland - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles last competed at the Silesia Diamond League, where he finished in second place in the 100m event with a time of 9.90 seconds. In an interview with RunnerSpace after the event, he said: (0:06 onwards)

"Yeah, it's a great stepping stone. This is exactly what I needed to see. I needed to see sub 10. I needed to see winning, beating people. I mean, I took off some really big heads today, you know. So, people who ran 97, some people ran a lot of people ran 98, 98 lows. So, you know, winning and beating people I'd say is really right now the most important thing, getting the confidence. And again, like it's a stepping stone. It makes me really excited for not only today but next week and Tokyo."

Lyles will be competing in the World Championships in Tokyo next month, as he aims to add to his impressive medal tally in the tournament.

