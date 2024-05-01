"Humble and always incredible to watch"- Lindsey Vonn reacts to Rafael Nadal's exit from Madrid Open 2024

Lindsey Vonn, the retired American alpine skier and avid tennis enthusiast, recently reacted to Rafael Nadal’s exit from the Madrid Open 2024.

On April 30, Nadal bid an emotional farewell to the Madrid Open 2024 after his departure from the tournament in the Round of 16. The 37-year-old, a five-time champion at the Madrid Open, was defeated by the 30th-seeded Jiri Lehecka from the Czech Republic in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4.

After the match, the 22-time Grand Slam singles champion was given a special tribute by dropping 5 banners from the closed roof of the Caja Magica stadium, representing his 5 titles at the tournament.

The Spaniard shared an emotional post on his Instagram after his exit from the tournament. Thanking everyone, he wrote (translated into English):

“With smile and THANKFULNESS. For everything, always, from the beginning. THANK YOU MADRID ❤️🇪🇸”

Lindsey Vonn, who is also a fan of the tennis legend, responded to the post by Nadal, stating:

“Grateful to see you play in Madrid. You are a great sportsman and champion. Humble and always incredible to watch.”

Lindsey Vonn's comment on Rafael Nadal's post

Vonn is renowned for her illustrious alpine skiing career during which she achieved 82 career wins on the World Cup circuit. This places her third in the all-time victories list at the World Cup, only behind Ingemar Stenmark (86) and Mikaela Shiffrin (97).

Lindsey Vonn on attending the Madrid Open 2024

Lindsey Vonn attends the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid at Palacio De Cibeles on April 22, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Beatriz Velasco/Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn expressed delight after attending the Madrid Open 2024 as it was her inaugural appearance at the event. She took to her Instagram account to share her experience at the Madrid Open with an image alongside Iga Swiatek and multiple videos from the event, captioning it:

“Man, I love tennis! It was my first time attending the Madrid Open and it did not disappoint! I had so much fun cheering on my friends and getting to spend some quality time with them as well. It was a win all around.”

She further thanked the Madrid Open organizers, Slovak tennis commentator and former athlete Daniela Hantuchova, and Laureus Sport for the amazing hospitality, stating:

“Thank you to @mutuamadridopen , @danielahantuchova and @laureussport for the Hospitality. 🙏🏻 I hope to come back some time soon.”

Vonn also attended the Laureus Sports Awards on April 22, which took place at the Palacio de Cibeles in Madrid, where, along with Usain Bolt, she presented the Sportswoman of the Year award to Spanish footballer Aitana Bonmatí.