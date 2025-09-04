  • home icon
  Hunter Woodhall drops hilarious reaction to wife Tara's motivational message with Nike ahead of World Championships

By Nancy Singh
Published Sep 04, 2025 03:18 GMT
Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband, Hunter Woodhall, recently dropped a hilarious reaction to her motivational message with their sponsor, Nike. The long-jump athlete is currently gearing up to compete at the World Championships.

Amid Davis-Woodhall's ongoing preparations for the World Championships, she recently shared a motivational message with Nike on her Instagram handle. She uploaded a video of her signing the brand's slogan, 'Just Do It,' on a camera and, along with this, penned a motivational note in the caption that read:

"You might fall short. But what if you don't? Just Do It. @nike"
This garnered the reaction of her husband, Woodhall, who shared a hilarious reaction to his wife's video by resharing her post on her Instagram story and writing:

"Read it and weep😭🤤"
Davis-Woodhall was last seen in action at the 2025 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, where she competed in the long jump event. She claimed her third consecutive national title after registering a world lead of 7.12m. With this feat, she booked a spot for herself in the World Athletics Championships, which will be held in September in Tokyo.

Hunter Woodhall opened up about Tara Davis-Woodhall hiding his prosthetic legs after getting angry

Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall recently appeared on Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green's podcast, Ready Set Go, where the couple shared several stories about each other. Amidst this, the long jump athlete opened up about a funny incident of hiding Woodhall's prosthetic legs after getting angry.

"Someone came to clean our house, and they did a terrible job. They did a terrible job, but I had to clean up after them, and I was mad that I had to clean up when I just paid someone to clean up. Well, he's like, *imitating in a funny way,* and I am like, hmm, and he went to go take a shower. I said I'm gonna go get some food and I took his leg, I had to put them on the highest point of our kitchen and I said good luck finding your own food," said Tara Davis-Woodhall.
Woodhall continued the story, revealing how embarrassing the situation was for him, as he had to crawl through the house.

"The cabinets in the kitchen, I was in the bathroom. They didn't walk away and then I started crawling through the house, like this is embarrassing, I'm not gonna like, all fours, like scooting around. I look up in the kitchen, I can't get those, so, I gotta wait this one out. I had to. I had no choice," said Hunter Woodhall.

The Paralympic athlete recently revealed how Tara Davis-Woodhall changed his perspective towards training.

Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
