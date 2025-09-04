Hunter Woodhall drops hilarious reaction to wife Tara's motivational message with Nike ahead of World Championships

Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband, Hunter Woodhall, recently dropped a hilarious reaction to her motivational message with their sponsor, Nike. The long-jump athlete is currently gearing up to compete at the World Championships.Amid Davis-Woodhall's ongoing preparations for the World Championships, she recently shared a motivational message with Nike on her Instagram handle. She uploaded a video of her signing the brand's slogan, 'Just Do It,' on a camera and, along with this, penned a motivational note in the caption that read:&quot;You might fall short. But what if you don't? Just Do It. @nike&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis garnered the reaction of her husband, Woodhall, who shared a hilarious reaction to his wife's video by resharing her post on her Instagram story and writing:&quot;Read it and weep😭🤤&quot;Hunter Woodhall's Instagram storyDavis-Woodhall was last seen in action at the 2025 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, where she competed in the long jump event. She claimed her third consecutive national title after registering a world lead of 7.12m. With this feat, she booked a spot for herself in the World Athletics Championships, which will be held in September in Tokyo.Hunter Woodhall opened up about Tara Davis-Woodhall hiding his prosthetic legs after getting angryHunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall recently appeared on Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green's podcast, Ready Set Go, where the couple shared several stories about each other. Amidst this, the long jump athlete opened up about a funny incident of hiding Woodhall's prosthetic legs after getting angry.&quot;Someone came to clean our house, and they did a terrible job. They did a terrible job, but I had to clean up after them, and I was mad that I had to clean up when I just paid someone to clean up. Well, he's like, *imitating in a funny way,* and I am like, hmm, and he went to go take a shower. I said I'm gonna go get some food and I took his leg, I had to put them on the highest point of our kitchen and I said good luck finding your own food,&quot; said Tara Davis-Woodhall.Woodhall continued the story, revealing how embarrassing the situation was for him, as he had to crawl through the house.&quot;The cabinets in the kitchen, I was in the bathroom. They didn't walk away and then I started crawling through the house, like this is embarrassing, I'm not gonna like, all fours, like scooting around. I look up in the kitchen, I can't get those, so, I gotta wait this one out. I had to. I had no choice,&quot; said Hunter Woodhall.The Paralympic athlete recently revealed how Tara Davis-Woodhall changed his perspective towards training.