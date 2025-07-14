Hunter Woodhall makes emotional confession about wife Tara Davis Woodhall

Paralympic champion runner Hunter Woodhall recently made an emotional confession about his wife and Olympic champion, Tara Davis-Woodhall. The long jumper had recently written an emotional note for Woodhall on his historic achievement.

Ad

Woodhall had achieved a historic timing of 45.70 seconds in an athletic event at Manhattan, which is the new world record for the men's 400m [T62/64] event. Tara Davis-Woodhall congratulated him on this magnificent achievement by sharing some snaps with him on her Instagram profile.

Davis-Woodhall wrote in the Instagram post,

"45.70!! WORLD RECORD💪🏽It was only a matter of time!! I’m so proud of you, you’ve worked so hard for this! 45 mf seconds🗣️"

Ad

Trending

Woodhall responded to this post by sharing it on his Instagram story. He also added in the caption,

"This girl makes me want to be great I swear"

Screengrab of Hunter Woodhall's Instagram story on Tara Davis-Woodhall [Image Source : Hunter Woodhall's Instagram]

Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall had recently taken part at the Eugene Prefontaine Classic, which also doubles up as the Eugene leg of the Wanda Diamond League 2025. While Woodhall finished second in the 200m race [T62/64], Davis-Woodhall won the long jump event with a new world lead mark of 7.07m.

Ad

Hunter Woodhall reveals how companionship with Tara Davis-Woodhall helped them to elevate their careers

Tara Davis-Woodhall with Hunter Woodhall after winning the Paris Olympics gold medal in women's long jump event [Image Source : Getty]

Hunter Woodhall recounted his relationship with Tara Davis-Woodhall, and how the companionship helped them both in achieving great heights in their respective careers. In a conversation at the Female Quotient event held a couple of days ago, Woodhall mentioned,

Ad

"Every single way imaginable. Every single choice that we made in athletics and life has been like together as a team. And as an example, we went to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics when we were not together, like we were living separately, we weren't married yet, and we both did very bad. Not that bad, but worse than we did in Paris."

Ad

Ad

Davis-Woodhall nodded in agreement as she added,

"And then once we got together and we made the effort of he's going to win, I'm going to win, and we both held each other accountable. That's what Paris was. It's like those Power Rangers, like, all put their stuff together."

Hunter Woodhall had met Tara Davis-Woodhall at a track meet in Idaho in 2017. They began dating soon enough, and eventually tied the knot in October 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More