Hunter Woodhall makes emotional confession about wife Tara Davis Woodhall

Paralympic champion runner Hunter Woodhall recently made an emotional confession about his wife and Olympic champion, Tara Davis-Woodhall. The long jumper had recently written an emotional note for Woodhall on his historic achievement.
Woodhall had achieved a historic timing of 45.70 seconds in an athletic event at Manhattan, which is the new world record for the men's 400m [T62/64] event. Tara Davis-Woodhall congratulated him on this magnificent achievement by sharing some snaps with him on her Instagram profile.
Davis-Woodhall wrote in the Instagram post,
"45.70!! WORLD RECORD💪🏽It was only a matter of time!! I’m so proud of you, you’ve worked so hard for this! 45 mf seconds🗣️"
Woodhall responded to this post by sharing it on his Instagram story. He also added in the caption,
"This girl makes me want to be great I swear"
Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall had recently taken part at the Eugene Prefontaine Classic, which also doubles up as the Eugene leg of the Wanda Diamond League 2025. While Woodhall finished second in the 200m race [T62/64], Davis-Woodhall won the long jump event with a new world lead mark of 7.07m.
Hunter Woodhall reveals how companionship with Tara Davis-Woodhall helped them to elevate their careers
Hunter Woodhall recounted his relationship with Tara Davis-Woodhall, and how the companionship helped them both in achieving great heights in their respective careers. In a conversation at the Female Quotient event held a couple of days ago, Woodhall mentioned,
"Every single way imaginable. Every single choice that we made in athletics and life has been like together as a team. And as an example, we went to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics when we were not together, like we were living separately, we weren't married yet, and we both did very bad. Not that bad, but worse than we did in Paris."
Davis-Woodhall nodded in agreement as she added,
"And then once we got together and we made the effort of he's going to win, I'm going to win, and we both held each other accountable. That's what Paris was. It's like those Power Rangers, like, all put their stuff together."
Hunter Woodhall had met Tara Davis-Woodhall at a track meet in Idaho in 2017. They began dating soon enough, and eventually tied the knot in October 2022.