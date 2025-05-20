Hunter Woodhall steps up on a massive mission to help people with disabilities

Paralympic champion Hunter Woodhall is on a mission to help people with disabilities. The 26-year-old announced his decision to set up a prosthetic office in Arkansas.

Woodhall posted on this Threads account about his aim to make sports prosthetics accessible for everyone, believing running 'is a right, not a privilege'.

Woodhall wrote in the post he posted on his Threads account:

"We’re working on a prosthetic office to make running/sports prosthetics for everyone! Got a bill passed in Arkansas that forces insurance to cover secondary prosthetics, and many other states are following! Going to make running accessible for everyone! Running is a privilege, not a right!"

Screengrab of Hunter Woodhall's post on Threads [Image Source: The Woodhalls' Instagram/@thewoodhalls]

Although Woodhall didn't open well in the 2025 season, he is far from disappointed. The 26-year-old Paralympic champion shared a video of his practice session for a relay event on Instagram, as he wrote:

"Getting my confidence back! I was pretty disappointed after running a bad season opener. But bad races happen it doesn’t define you, so I went back to the drawing board. Came out and opened a 4x400 for the first time in my life. Ran 46.5 and I’m back where I want to be, gotta keep the pedal down!"

Hunter Woodhall will next be seen in action at the IPC Para Athletic World Championships, scheduled to be held later this year in New Delhi, India.

Hunter Woodhall and his wife Tara team up with Ilona Maher's dance partner Alan Bersten for latest track outing

Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall team up with Alan Bersten for recent track meet [Image Source: Getty]

Hunter Woodhall and his Olympic champion wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall, recently teamed up with Alan Bersten, the dancing partner of Olympic medalist rugby player Ilona Maher. Bersten teamed up with the Woodhalls for the Dick's Sporting Goods event.

The DWTS choreographer shared a snapshot of himself learning the crouch start from Hunter Woodhall. He wrote in the caption of his Instagram story:

“Learned to do whatever this is called. Thanks @hunterwoodhall.”

Bersten also posted a video alongside the Woodhall couple, where they performed a little jig. The choreographer captioned the post:

"Out here just groovin!!! @dickssportinggoods @dicksvarsityteam"

Hunter Woodhall and his wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall, created history in Paris last year. While Davis-Woodhall won an Olympic gold medal in women's long jump, her husband won a gold medal in men's 400m [T64 category], making the couple the first in the history of both the Olympics and the Paralympics to win gold medals simultaneously at the same edition [Paris 2024].

