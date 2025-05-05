Ilona Maher's DWTS partner Alan Bersten teams up with Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall in latest track outing

Ilona Maher's DWTS partner Alan Bersten recently teamed up with Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall. Showing his interest in the sporting world, the dancer stepped out onto the track with the Woodhalls days after supporting Maher at her rugby game.

The Woodhalls are the power couple of the track and field world. Hunter Woodhall is a five-time Paralympic medalist, including a gold that he won in the men's 400m T62 event at the 2024 Games Meanwhile, Tara Davis-Woodhall is the reigning long jump Olympic champion, having won gold at the Paris Olympics.

Recently, Olympic bronze-medalist Ilona Maher's Dancing With The Stars partner Alan Bersten teamed up with the Woodhalls for a Dick's Sporting Goods event. Taking to his Instagram story, he shared a snap of Woodhall teaching him a crouch start, writing,

“Learned to do whatever this is called. Thanks @hunterwoodhall.”

Bersten also shared a snap of himself enjoying a dance party with the Woodhalls, writing,

“And danced a little with @thewoodhalls.”

Alan Bersten is best known for his role on Dancing With The Stars. He has been with the show since season 25, and he finished second in the show’s latest iteration, where he was paired with rugby star Ilona Maher.

Hunter Woodhall shares glimpses of his latest outing with Tara Davis-Woodhall

The Woodhalls at the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party (Image Source: Getty)

In February 2025, it was announced that Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall would join Dick's Sporting Goods influencer program, the DICK'S Varsity Team, as mentors.

Recently, the couple attended an event by Dick's Sporting Goods. Woodhall shared glimpses of their outing on Instagram, and narrated the couple's story of finding fame on social media, writing,

“Social media has given us a chance to pursue our dream. Specifically any of you who have supported our content and careers. Without you none of this would be possible. Back when we started we didn't have many mentors and definitely no financial support. But we just put ourselves out there and we just figured it out. luckily a lot of you believed in us from the beginning.”

He went on to express his support for the Dick's Sporting Goods influencer program, writing,

“So, when @dickssportinggoods reached out for us to be team captains of an amazing program helping others do the same we were psyched. @dicksvarsityteam working with creators, athletes, and coaches. People growing their sport and telling their stories. What a blessing to get to share our experience and learn from everyone there!"

On the track end of things, both Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall kicked off their season at the Drake Relays last month. Woodhall clocked a 48.13s in the 400m, while Davis-Woodhall registered a mark of 6.75m in the long jump to kick off her season with a win.

