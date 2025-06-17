"Husker nation let's do this"- Pulelehua Laikona announces commitment to Nebraska Volleyball

Nebraska Volleyball has received a major boost as Pulelehua Laikona has committed to the program as part of its 2027 recruiting class. Notably, Laikona competes for the Arizona Storm Elite volleyball club located in Phoenix, Arizona.

This comes after the program earned commitments from current player Maisie Boesiger’s sister, Malorie Boesiger, and Kendall Omoruyi for the class of 2027.

Pulelehua Laikona made the major career announcement on her Instagram handle, sharing it with her fans and followers. She wrote:

“Mahalo Ke Akua! Thank you God you have been so good to me! I’m deeply blessed, truly humbled, and extremely grateful to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Nebraska.”

“I want to thank all the Nebraska staff, Coach Dani, Coach Jay Rey, Coach Kelly, and Coach Brennan for giving me this opportunity. HUSKER NATION LETS DO THIS!!!! GO BIG RED ❤️🌽”, she also mentioned.

In the announcement, Pulelehua Laikona also thanked her parents, sisters, grandparents and extended family for their support. Additionally, she expressed her gratitude to her Arizona club, her club teammates and her first club, Club Mana, among others, in the social media post.

While the Class of 2027 is still taking shape, the current Nebraska Volleyball squad boasts a strong lineup featuring Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly, Rebekah Allick, Taylor Landfair, and Laney Choboy, among others.

Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly reflects on team’s commitment

Dani Busboom Kelly at 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Dani Busboom Kelly, who became the head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball program in January 2025, reflected on the team’s positive mindset and hunger to become better, whether indoors or on the beach.

On episode one of THE EPICENTER, released in May 2025, she spoke about the team’s commitment to achieving bigger goals in the upcoming season, stating (2:16 onwards):

“This team is super hungry, and from day one, there has not been any wavering in their work ethic or the mentality they brought into the sand or the gym. It’s been really impressive to see that every day, the commitment to be great and the commitment to use this as fuel for the fall, even when it feels so far away.”

Kelly also shared the best part about the team was the strong bond between the players. While acknowledging that the team already has a solid foundation and doesn’t require major changes, she mentioned that her focus is on adding her personal touch.

Dani Busboom Kelly notably took over the mantle from longtime head coach John Cook, who led the Nebraska Volleyball program for 25 seasons. She stepped in after Cook announced his retirement from coaching.

