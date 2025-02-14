"I begged them"- Suni Lee hilariously replies to a fan asking about her intentions behind 2024 Winter Cup and Baku World Cup setbacks

Suni Lee hilariously reacted to a fan who asked her about her absence at the 2024 Baku World Cup and her underwhelming performances at the Winter Cup that year. She also expressed how she couldn't get the full-twisting, laid-out Jaeger named after her for making the Paris Olympic team.

Suni Lee suffered a serious kidney-related health struggle in 2023. She cut her Auburn Gymnastics tenure early and missed major competitions, including the World Championships in September. After returning to the training mat, Lee struggled with her form but was determined to return to the 2024 Winter Cup to secure a spot on the Baku roster.

Another reason was to get the long-planned Jaeger 1/1 named after her. At the Winter Cup in Kentucky, Lee faltered in all the apparatuses, thus losing her aforementioned chances but leaving the Paris Olympic door open. Lee recently took to her TikTok to address losing her skill-naming bid only to make the Olympic team. She wrote:

"Me after deciding that i couldn't compete my jaeger 1/1 if I wanted to make the Olympic team which also meant that I couldn't get a skill named."

The voice-over said:

"I'm feeling like I want to die and that this is complete torture and I don't know what I did to somebody to make me sit here and do this."

In response to her video, a fan queried whether Suni Lee was casual about her Baku World Cup and intentionally posted rough performances at the Winter Cup.

"Did you actually not wanna go to Baku or was Winter Cup just like a hey let's not"

Lee was left in splits after the fan replied to her video. She hilariously admitted to begging the administration and paying to compete in Baku.

"I begged them and offered to pay for myself to go ahahahah"

Suni Lee once weighed in on her breakdown before the US women's team performance at the Paris Olympics

Suni Lee reacts after falling off the balance beam at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: - (Source: Getty)

Entering the Olympic stage as the reigning champion in the all-around competition, Lee was one of the favorites alongside Simone Biles. However, the health struggles she faced in 2023 impacted her mental health as well. After everything, she took the Olympic stage but had a breakdown before the team competition.

Her state of panic was later soothed by her teammates Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera. Biles, who had her fair share of mental struggles in the last Olympic edition, helped Lee during that time.

""You need to walk around like you’re the reigning Olympic champion, and you need to own it. You need to remind yourself that you’re good enough, and you are on this team for a reason,'" Lee quoted Biles in an interview with Glamour.

The Minnesota-born took bronze in the all-around and uneven bars at the 2024 Paris Olympics, extending her medal tally to six.

