Oblique Seville made a bold claim about ending Jamaica's wait for a medal in the men's 100m at a global championship. The Jamaican athlete recently won the gold medal at the Lausanne Diamond League with a performance of 9.87s.

The men's 100m at the Lausanne Diamond League raised great anticipation among fans as it included a highly competitive line-up of athletes that included Noah Lyles, Ackeem Blake, Oblique Seville, and Akani Simbine. Seville registered a strong start and gained an early lead over the pack. The Jamaican athlete maintained his momentum until the finish line to win the title, thereby defeating Noah Lyles, who struggled in the early moments of the race but managed to pull through in the end.

Noah Lyles clinched the second place with a performance of 10.02s, Ackeem Blake finished third after clocking 10.02s. Seville sent out a strong message after his race in a post-match interview and exuded confidence about his form.

The Jamaican athlete shared that he was elated to put forward such a strong performance in rain-like conditions. Moreover, having defeated Noah Lyles at the London Diamond League before, Seville shared that the victory had boosted his confidence as he marched on to the World Championships. He expressed that he believed that he could end Jamaica's drought in the men's 100m at a global championship in September in Tokyo.

“Running 9.87 in those conditions shows I can go much faster, anywhere in the world, that’s a good time. I’ve beaten the Olympic champion twice, in London and here, and that gives me a lot of confidence heading into the championships. It’s been a while since a Jamaican man has won the 100m at a global championship, and of course, I believe I can be the one to do it," he said.

Oblique Seville opens up about defeating Noah Lyles at the London Diamond League

2025 Diamond League - Athletissima - Source: Getty

Oblique Seville clocked 9.86s to defeat Noah Lyles at the London Diamond League in July 2025. He spoke about his victory in a post-race interview and shared his elation at being able to run under 10s against such a highly competitive line-up of athletes.

He expressed his excitement to continue his momentum as he looked into the major races of the season.

“I am proud of how I ran amongst a stacked field, and to win. I was the only one to run under 10 seconds today, it is something special and phenomenal heading into a major championship later this year,” Oblique Seville said after the race (via London Diamond League).

Seville expressed that he had worked very hard in the off-season and hoped to push his limits in a quest for the World Championship title.

