"I couldn't breathe"- Harper Murray reflects on the first time she experienced a panic attack during sophomore year

Harper Murray, a prominent outside hitter for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, recently appeared at the Kansas City Convention Center. In a discussion with Sarah Lauren, she shed light on experiencing her first panic attack during her sophomore year.

Ad

The NCAA Lincoln Regional Most Outstanding Player of 2024 has begun her junior year at the University of Nebraska and has become one of the notable players in the women's volleyball program. While appearing for the discussion, Murray reflected on her journey and the important aspects, including the first time she suffered a panic attack. She said via the Triple Crown Sports Network (19:25 onwards):

“Last season, beach was really hard for me, but this year I feel like I am in such a good place. I was really scared at the beginning of the season, throughout the season it was hard at some points, like going to away games and hearing student section say stuff at me, there were a few games where I fully had panic attacks on the bench.”

Ad

Trending

Murray continued:

“Before we played Illinois and Michigan State, for sure, I fully broke down, before we played Wisconsin too, that was bad... During the season, we were playing Wisconsin, I sat on the bench and cried while they were warming up and I just couldn't breathe and I was like, 'I need to leave'.”

Ad

The Big Ten Freshman of the Year of 2023 shared that she experienced her first panic attack at the beginning of the game against Wisconsin. While reflecting on topics including mental health, the rising star of Nebraska expressed that she is now managing the uneasiness in a refined way.

Harper Murray shows admiration for inspirational individuals with tape honors

Harper Murray and Lexi Rodriguez at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Harper Murray is a notable outside hitter of Nebraska and was named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team consecutively for two years. Last year, she received the honor of being named to the AVCA All-America Second Team. According to reports, Murray wears initials and numbers on her left-hand tape as a tribute.

Ad

Murray includes numbers and initials to mark the tape on her left hand. On the pinky finger, “8” for Lexi Rodriguez, her former teammate and mentor. She writes “27” on her ring finger tape to honor the family’s number. It was her father’s number when he played football at Michigan. He passed away from cancer when Murray was six years old.

She wears the initials “JC” on her index finger tape to pay tribute to AVCA Hall of Famer and four-time national champion, former head coach, John Cook. Murray has also reflected that the former head coach is a “father figure” in her life.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback